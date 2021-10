AMERICAN FORK, UT - Day two at the Great Western Classic gave us a good look at some of the top prospects and programs in the states of Utah and Idaho. Koren Johnson, Wasatch Academy (UT): Being the point guard for Wasatch Academy has carried a cache that can handle the rigors of a national schedule and high-level match-ups. In the first competitive game of the young season for Wasatch, Johnson was the one that needed to keep his troops calm and collected as they figure out their national roster and rotation. Don’t be surprised to hear about him standing tall in this season’s aggressive coast-to-coast competition that Wasatch plays this year. The Seattle native is down to Washington, San Diego State and Arizona and will make a decision by the end of the October. He’s been to Washington and San Diego State in September for visits.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO