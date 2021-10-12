CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. - AZPN

Business Wire
 8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN) to Emerson (NYSE: EMR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AspenTech will receive only approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

