PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 35th annual AIDS Walk Philly raised more money for our neighbors living with HIV AIDS. Raising awareness about HIV AIDS is more important than ever. “I had my baby at 15-years-old, he was my best friend, and he still is my best friend,” mother Dawn Ayoung said. Ayoung walked on Sunday, the 10th anniversary of her son Darnell’s death. “Twenty-two years, six months, and two days my son was in my life,” she said, adding, “I even have the HIV ribbon.” The 35th annual AIDS Walk Philly kicked off Sunday morning. This years theme: “Be a lifeline.” With the event back...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO