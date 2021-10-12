Is the Rise of the Restaurant QR Code Overblown?

Kaiseki is an elevated form of traditional Japanese washoku cuisine that is served as a multi-course meal and based on hyper-seasonal ingredients. Kōyō, located in Astoria, is one of just a handful of New York restaurants that focuses on kaiseki cuisine and is the vision of Chef/Owner Jay Zheng. Zheng comes from a family of Chinese immigrants that fulfilled their American Dream by opening eight successful restaurants across the country. Zheng learned the ins-and-outs of the restaurant industry by traveling the country with his father to scout locations for new restaurant concepts and build each from the kitchen up.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO