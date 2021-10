Mayor Jenny Durkan is joined by Office of Economic Development (OED) Interim Director Pamela Banks to announce the opening of the Small Business Stabilization Fund. OED will award $4 million in grants to help stabilize micro and small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 as the City transitions from emergency response to economic recovery. This round of SBSF will provide $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 grants to be used on operational expenses such as rent, wages, and equipment. The newest round of the Small Business Stabilization Fund is financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR) established under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO