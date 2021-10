A group of Republican governors says they will act to secure the southern border if the Biden administration refuses to do so. The group of GOP governors came to the Rio Grande Valley yesterday for a tour of the border and then spoke to reporters about their plans. The group wants President Biden to reinstate Trump-era policies that including building more sections of border wall, deploying more federal agents and forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings. The group also wants the restoration of Title 42, which requires the immediate deportation of migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO