St. Ursula, Perrysburg's Deal win Division I golf district titles

St. Ursula Academy and Notre Dame Academy each advanced to the state team golf tournament by finishing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, at Tuesday's Division I district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state tournament.

Payton Donnelly paced St. Ursula with an 81 to lead the Arrows to an overall score of 354. Hannah Chung (83), Sophie Antypas (94), and Emma Myers (96) rounded out the team scoring.

Grace Sanford shot an 88 to lead Notre Dame to a team score of 364, followed by Emily Dansack (91), Paige Reece (92), and Lauren Boyd (93).

Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal shot a 73 to earn individual medalist honors, edging second-place finisher Klaira Paramore of Ashland, who carded a 75.

Perrysburg finished fifth as a team with a 380, Findlay placed sixth (385), Clay finished seventh (422), and Anthony Wayne placed 8th (429).