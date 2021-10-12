CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perrysburg, OH

St. Ursula, Perrysburg's Deal win Division I golf district titles

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leHV1_0cPGGCnO00

St. Ursula Academy and Notre Dame Academy each advanced to the state team golf tournament by finishing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, at Tuesday's Division I district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state tournament.

Payton Donnelly paced St. Ursula with an 81 to lead the Arrows to an overall score of 354. Hannah Chung (83), Sophie Antypas (94), and Emma Myers (96) rounded out the team scoring.

Grace Sanford shot an 88 to lead Notre Dame to a team score of 364, followed by Emily Dansack (91), Paige Reece (92), and Lauren Boyd (93).

Perrysburg sophomore Sydney Deal shot a 73 to earn individual medalist honors, edging second-place finisher Klaira Paramore of Ashland, who carded a 75.

Perrysburg finished fifth as a team with a 380, Findlay placed sixth (385), Clay finished seventh (422), and Anthony Wayne placed 8th (429).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Bedford, Whiteford in line to be top seeds in football playoff districts

Two southeast Michigan high school football teams seem poised to be top seeds in their respective districts. Bedford and Whiteford are projected to be a No. 1 seed in Division 2 and Division 8, respectively, according to Snooze2You.com’s Mapetology , a popular weekly prediction of potential Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoff matchups.
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perrysburg, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Ashland, OH
The Blade

5 questions facing 2021-22 Toledo men's basketball team

Opening night of the college basketball season is less than a month away, as Toledo travels to Valparaiso on Nov. 9. But much is still to be done. On Saturday, the Rockets host Hillsdale in their first exhibition game, an opportunity for coach Tod Kowalczyk to see if UT’s got the makeup to repeat as Mid-American Conference champions.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Competitive drive the difference between 2020 and 2021 for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — The magic number for Bowling Green’s football team in 2020 was 25. The Falcons lost every game in the coronavirus-shortened season in a futile manner by at least a 25-point margin. In an 0-5 season against exclusively Mid-American Conference opponents, they lost twice by at least 35 points, and their worst loss of the year was a 42-point drubbing at Ohio.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Anthony Wayne
The Blade

What first KenPom ratings of college basketball season say about Toledo and Bowling Green

As college basketball fans gear up for the upcoming season, Ken Pomeroy released his first rankings of the season on Sunday. The KenPom ratings, metrics that have been been widely accepted as an analytical tool for college hoops, predict, by way of projected record, that the University of Toledo will finish in a tie for second place in the Mid-American Conference standings, while Bowling Green State University lands in a tie for sixth.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#St Ursula Academy#Notre Dame Academy#Stone Ridge Golf Club
The Blade

Toledo football is in search of an October cure-all

Jason Candle stood in front of a room full of boosters Monday at the Downtown Coaches Association luncheon and offered a frank assessment of the Toledo football season. He answered several questions during a nine-minute Q and A, detailing the view inside the Rockets’ in-season reclamation project.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Toledo rallies but loses to Central Michigan in overtime

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — With the walls caving in and their season slipping away, the Toledo Rockets would not wilt. Trailing Central Michigan 20-3 in the third quarter, UT gathered on the sideline and a message of resolve was delivered. The Rockets, on the wrong end of what seems like every unfathomable loss, nearly turned the tables and stole a victory from an unwitting opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy