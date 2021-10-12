Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man killed over a feud with his neighbor, authorities said Tuesday. Alejandro Gonzalez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Ben-Watkins, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Ben-Watkins, 26, was found shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 by police investigating a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Corley Road. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives later learned that Ben-Watkins had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor that escalated when he was shot. Based on their findings, detectives identified Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. The 38-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to Baltimore late last month. Court records show Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.

