Officer: Accused synagogue shooter talked of killing Jews

WBAL Radio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police officers who responded to the synagogue building during a shooting three years ago that killed 11 people told a judge Tuesday that defendant Robert Bowers made several references to killing Jews. Officer Stephen Mescan was the first to testify in what is expected to

