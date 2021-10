This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. As of this month, college football players are university workers — at least if you ask the federal government. Last week, the General Counsel for the National Labor Relations Board issued a memorandum stating that college athletes should be considered employees and afforded the same protections as any other worker. According to the memo, the very term “student-athletes” is a mischaracterization of the nature of their employment.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO