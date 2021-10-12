CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frat late to join sexual violence task force

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigma Phi society did not have a representative present at the first meeting for Fraternity and Sorority Life’s newly implemented sexual violence prevention task force, said junior Cassandra Uy, Pi Beta Phi’s rep. Beginning this semester, the FSL Sexual Violence Prevention Task Force, led by junior Jess Becker, member

What happens to FIJI house now that the fraternity has been suspended?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity is now suspended until 2026. The university announced the discipline on Tuesday. -What happens to the students who lived in the house?. -What about the house itself?. -What is the status of the sexual assault allegation that had...
LINCOLN, NE
Freshman fraternity member at University of Kentucky dies from ‘presumed alcohol toxicity’

Officials say that a freshman at the University of Kentucky died from alcohol toxicity Monday night after he was found unresponsive at his fraternity house. University police officers were called to FarmHouse Fraternity at about 6:22 p.m. Monday where Thomas Lofton Hazlewood, an 18-year-old fraternity member, was unresponsive. Hazlewood, an agricultural economics major. was taken to a hospital where he died.
COLLEGES
Universities ‘working with bars and police’ on student safety amid fears over spiking with injections

Universities have said they are working with bars and police over student safety as reports of people being spiked with injections spark fears. Student groups have planned boycotts of nightclubs next week in a call for tougher action against spiking, while multiple police forces are investigating reports of incidents involving needles. Universities UK, which represents more than 100 institutions, said student safety was “of the utmost importance and universities are working together with local police forces, clubs and bars, and student unions to ensure they are fully aware of all risks to student safety.”A spokesperson added: “Universities will not tolerate...
COLLEGES
Women Are Coming to Join Your Frats, and You Can’t Stop Them

Much of the allure of joining a fraternity is attached to its exclusivity: an elite group of curated and hand-selected hot young men, many of whose grand-daddies and daddies were also in the same elite group when “I was your age,” all destined to climb the corporate ladder and tell less important people what to do, just like they told their little pledge bitches that they needed to guzzle an entire handle of Stoli by the time it got to the end of the line. But what happens to that allure when a frat is — gasp! — infiltrated by the very sorostitutes said frat stars once boasted of banging?
SOCIETY
Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
SOCIETY
Public Safety
Society
Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force to Recognize Three Members of Criminal Justice Field at the Annual Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards Banquet

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force will award three members of the criminal justice field at the Annual Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards Banquet. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.
CADDO PARISH, LA
After freshman taken to hospital, Mizzou suspends all fraternity activities

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All fraternity activities have been suspended at the University of Missouri-Columbia after a freshman was found unresponsive early Wednesday at a fraternity house where a party had been held. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment, university officials said. University officials and student leaders with...
COLUMBIA, MO

