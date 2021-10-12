CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Top 10 Best Android Apps October 2021

true-tech.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 3 billion Android devices in the world, the Google Play Store caters to a varied audience with its numerous categories of apps scattered across the marketplace up for grab. Some are paid, some are free and some operate on a freemium basis. However, it turns out it is nearly impossible to try the ones that matter. That is where True-Tech’s listicle on best android apps comes into play. Like every month, here’s the list of the top 10 best Android apps October 2021 that will blow your mind (metaphorically).

true-tech.net

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 401st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Netflix added a new feature this week. The Play Something feature lets Netflix choose what you watch. Netflix uses its algorithm and the stuff you previously watched to recommend something new. The change is rolling out to all Netflix users starting this week. Unfortunately, iOS users are left to wait a bit longer but it’s coming there as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Mobile Data#Free Downloads#The Google Play Store#Wi Fi#The Play Store#Swirlwalls
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Uninstall Multiple Android Apps At The Same Time

If you’re using an Android phone, you’re probably aware that you can uninstall one app at a time. Granted, some third-party UIs for Android did bring the batch uninstall function to the platform, but the vast majority of them don’t have it. Chances are you don’t have a batch uninstall function built into your phone’s UI, but Google does offer it. If you’re confused, we’ll help you out, and show you how to uninstall multiple Android apps at the same time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Headlines

Windows 11 Screenshots Show Android Apps Running

Windows 11 has been out for more than a week, and so far, people are liking it. However, one of the spotlight features, the ability to run Android apps, hasn’t been enabled just yet. Now, new leaked screenshots show us multiple Android instances running on Windows 11. In case you...
COMPUTERS
maketecheasier.com

Apple Holds Up Android as Reason Not to Sideload Apps

For the past few years, Apple has heard from several directions that it needed to change its long-standing App Store policies. One of those policies is to not allow users to sideload apps. Apple published a document this week making its case against sideloading apps, holding up Android as the reason against the practice.
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

Best Antivirus For Android 2021: Top Anti-Spyware Apps To Keep Smartphones Safe

Anyone with a smartphone or tablet knows how important it is to keep their data private and secure. It’s imperative to protect your Android devices from corrupted apps and malware through the best antivirus software for Android. Hackers and malware are abundant online so it's crucial that your information is safe and well-protected at all times.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best Wear OS watch 2021: our list of the top ex-Android Wear smartwatches

With so many options, it can feel tricky to know where to begin when finding the best Wear OS watch. Picking the right set of features as well as the right style is key, and that's before you consider your budget. To help you narrow things down, we've tested pretty...
NFL
SlashGear

Android apps come to Windows 11 today, but not for everyone

For many people, one of the most exciting things about Windows 11 is the fact that the new OS will be able to run Android apps. Microsoft is slowly beginning to launch Android apps for Windows 11, though it seems the feature isn’t quite ready for prime time yet. Instead of rolling out Android apps to all Windows 11 users today, Microsoft is launching it on a small scale for some early testers.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Android apps arrive on Windows 11, sort of

Microsoft said Wednesday that a small number of Android apps will begin rolling out as part of a new Windows 11 beta, adding a feature the company promised at the Windows 11 unveiling but that wasn’t available at launch. About 50 of the new Android apps will be made available...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Microsoft starts testing Android apps on Windows 11

If you’re on the beta build (not the dev build, because that’s on a different development cycle), you can now try apps like Amazon’s own Kindle app, The Washington Post app, Clash of Kings, Coin Master and Lego Duplo World. All of this should work on AMD and Intel devices,...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Future versions of Android might support app cloning

Google has been adding plenty of features to Android over the last few years, but many already existed in various OEM skins. One such feature is app cloning, which lets you install duplicates of apps that you can run side by side, and it could be coming in a future Android 12 update.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Netflix app on Android is broken, but only for some

I can't open the Netflix app on Android, and it's driving me up the wall. No longer can I play Squid Game on a precariously-placed smartphone while I make breakfast, or flick through new and trending titles on the service while I walk home, to know what to add to my watchlist later on. And it looks like I'm not the only one.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Google debuts new Pixel, latest try in smartphone fight

Google launched new Pixel 6 smartphones on Tuesday, its latest attempt to field a champion in a sector the tech giant has dismally failed thus far to conquer. Smartphone sales are dominated by Apple and South Korean electronics colossus Samsung, but Google is aiming to expand its single-digit marketshare with the newest Android-powered Pixel line. Google touted the phones as completely "reimagined" during a presentation in which it pointed to security, speed, style and sophisticated software capabilities. "This year is quite a bit different," said Google devices senior vice president Rick Osterloh.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes at School and Work (Updated)

While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that the technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals. If you’re debating which note-taking tablet with stylus compatibility is right for you, consider whether...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy