Accenture: In-store holiday shopping to return; average spend to rise

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the ongoing pandemic, comfort with in-store shopping is set to make a big comeback this holiday season — particularly with a most unlikely group. More than half (54%) of people overall — and 70% of digital native Gen Z consumers — plan to do most of their holiday shopping in-store

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accenture#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Shopping#Online Shopping#Digital
