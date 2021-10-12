CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Major mall owner introduces a digital short-term leasing program

By Al Urbanski
chainstoreage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest victims of COVID-19 was the 10-year lease, long a standard at enclosed malls. Now one of the biggest mall owners in the United States, Macerich, is introducing QuikSpace, a digital platform that puts booking retail space on a par with reserving a hotel room. Currently

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space into a new era. Since the 70s, the Rushmore Mall has been home to large and small-scale retailers but as of Monday afternoon, it has a new owner.
RAPID CITY, SD
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall owner announces financial restructuring

The company that operates Boardman's Southern Park Mall has announced it has emerged from bankruptcy, successfully completing their financial restructuring process. Washington Prime Group filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in June of this year, citing consumer preferences and the COVID-19 pandemic for its financial hardships. The company says in the months since filing for bankruptcy, they have eliminated nearly $1 billion in existing debt.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
travelweekly.com

Hilton introduces shareable digital room key

Hilton has announced the rollout of a series of technology updates that will be implemented across the company's 18 brands, including a digital key that can be used by more than one guest per room. Hilton's Digital Key service is currently offered at more than 80% of the company's properties,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
chainstoreage.com

Dollar Tree improves internal supply chain collaboration

A leading discount retailer is enhancing supply chain-related communications between its stores and central planning teams. Dollar Tree, Inc. is partnering with unified retail planning technology provider Relex Solutions to improve demand forecasting and replenishment processes across both its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar discount retail banners. Dollar Tree will implement the Relex solution across all of its 15,800 stores and 26 distribution centers in North America to improve collaboration between stores and corporate central planning personnel.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Big Lots to offer on-demand pay to attract, keep workers

Big Lots is trying something new to enhance its employee recruiting and retention efforts. The discounter is teaming up with DailyPay to offer Big Lots' 35,000 store and distribution center employees instant access to earned income. The DailyPay platform enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn it, without having to wait for a traditional payday.
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Rap star-founded cannabis retailer eyes new stores

Cannabis retailer Dr. Greenthumb is rapidly growing from its origins as the subject of a late 1990s rap song to a national, omnichannel enterprise. Edwin Fowler, president, Dr. Greenthumb, recently sat down with Chain Store Age to discuss the evolution of the cannabis company from its roots as a creative concept of alternative rap group Cypress Hill to a California-based cannabis chain preparing to open new stores across the country, and eventually enter direct-to-consumer e-commerce.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Real Estate#Scottsdale Fashion Square#Quikspace#Commercialedge#Chandler Fashion Center
chainstoreage.com

Saks e-commerce unit reportedly planning IPO at $6 billion valuation

The e-commerce unit of Saks Fifth Avenue could be the next digital retailer to go public. Saks is in the early stage of preparing for an initial public offering, reported the Wall Street Journal. In March, Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Company split off the luxury department store retailer e-commerce business into a standalone entity known as Saks.
BUSINESS
Ocean City Today

Ocean City considers short-term lease with hoteliers

Ocean City Council members are considering entering into a short-term lease with a developer to use a city-owned lot near South Philadelphia Road and South First Street to fulfill zoning code parking requirements. To meet code, developers seeking to build a 90-unit luxury hotel near the southern tip of Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Markets To Offer Short-Term Leasing At The Avenue Market In An Effort To Bring New Businesses To Pennsylvania Ave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced a new partnership between Baltimore Public Market Corporation and Pennsylvania Ave Main Street to bring a six-month temporary leasing opportunity for new businesses interested in vendor stalls at the Avenue Market. “We are excited about partnering with local small businesses owners and entrepreneurs to bring vibrancy to the Avenue Market,” said Baltimore Public Markets President and CEO, Paul Ruppert. Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street Manager Nakeisha Turner added, “The Avenue Market is the center of our Main Street program and we are looking forward to providing existing and emerging small businesses with the tools to grow and...
BALTIMORE, MD
GlobeSt.com

How Apartment Owners Should Structure Operations Costs in Retail Leases

Retail is becoming a standard on the bottom floor of apartment communities, and while the storefront looks like any other, there are key differences in how the operations expenses, like property taxes and insurance are charged for retailers in apartment communities versus shopping centers. “Operating expenses in a multi-family project...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

The Digital Era Introduces a New Challenge That the Majority of Businesses Aren't Prepared For

Imagine doing business 25 years ago. For most businesses, the only people who would hear about you would be locals. If you wanted to even have a chance at being known anywhere outside of your area, your only option would be to buy enormously expensive radio, TV or newspaper ads. Even making a phone call to the neighboring zip code often led to long-distance charges.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Forrester: Physical stores to account for 72% of U.S. retail sales in 2024

Physical retail continues to drive the bulk of retail sales — and will for quite some time. Despite all the attention given to e-commerce, 72% of U.S. retail sales will still occur in brick-and-mortar stores in 2024, according to new research from Forrester. Even during pandemic-induced mandatory shutdowns and with...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy rank as top-performing retail brands in study

Two home-improvement giants and the nation’s leading consumer electronics retailer took the top spots in an overall ranking of retail companies — as chosen by the public. Reflecting increased consumer demand for home improvement, Lowe’s was the top-performing brand overall in research and data analytics group YouGov’s latest U.S. Retail Rankings 2021, followed by The Home Depot and Best Buy. Rounding out the top five were Barnes & Noble and Ace Hardware. (See end of article for complete list.) The rankings were based on their Index score, which is a measure of overall brand health calculated by taking the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend and reputation during a period of 12 months.
RETAIL
Orange County Business Journal

RGP Introduces New Digital Staffing Platform

RGP Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP), an Irvine-based global business consulting and employment services firm, has launched a new digital staffing platform for professional workers in the gig economy. RGP said today the platform called “HUGO” offers the “protection, certainty and service benefits of RGP’s employee-based model while retaining the freedom and...
IRVINE, CA
chainstoreage.com

Port Congestion: Going 24/7 is necessary but short-term fix

The port blockages in LA are part of a chain of events that near inevitably ends up with Americans paying higher prices because goods can’t arrive on shelves fast enough. Biden’s announcement, and those of FedEx, UPS and Walmart are necessary to unblock ports before a complete log jam takes effect across LA and Long Beach which combined handle about 40% of containers into the United States.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy