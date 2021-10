SOUTHBOROUGH – The Town of Southborough’s Police Department is reporting that a bear was spotted on Brook Lane in the Fayville section of the community overnight. “Our Animal Control Officer is monitoring reports of a Black Bear seen on Brook Lane in Fayville the other night. A resident in that area reported that their bird feeder pole was ripped down, and that their property was disheveled (and their neighbor’s yard was in the same condition),” wrote Southborough Police on social media this morning.

