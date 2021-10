NEW YORK (77WABC) – Long Island native, Gabby Petito, was strangled to death. A Wyoming coroner revealed the news Tuesday afternoon and said he could not pinpoint exactly when the video blogger died. He also added that she was not pregnant at the time and would not say if she was or was not buried. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said the body of the 22-year-old was exposed to the elements and wildlife for three to four weeks in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO