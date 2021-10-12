Richard Allen “Dick” Caywood, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Broomfield, CO, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with his beloved wife Patti at his side. An adored husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, Dick was born on May 17, 1937 in Santa Barbara, California. The son of Hal D. & Velma Harris Caywood, he was a 1955 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. After a successful retail career in the Santa Barbara area, he and his wife Patti owned and ran the Peninsula Market at Lake Almanor from 1983 to 2007.