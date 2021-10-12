CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester, CA

Richard Allen “Dick” Caywood

By Editor
Plumas County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Allen “Dick” Caywood, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Broomfield, CO, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with his beloved wife Patti at his side. An adored husband, father, grandfather, & great-grandfather, Dick was born on May 17, 1937 in Santa Barbara, California. The son of Hal D. & Velma Harris Caywood, he was a 1955 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. After a successful retail career in the Santa Barbara area, he and his wife Patti owned and ran the Peninsula Market at Lake Almanor from 1983 to 2007.

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Barbara, CA
Obituaries
City
Chester, CA
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy