Hip Hop

The Source Magazine Founder Returns To Hip Hop Roots With Podcast Company

By zenger.news
washingtoninformer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Michael Jordan returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995 following a brief retirement, his return message was short and sweet: “I’m Back!”. Dave Mays was once looked at as the Michael Jordan of hip-hop publications, and… he’s back! As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard, he founded The Source magazine, which began as a monthly newsletter, eventually becoming one of the world’s longest-running rap/hip-hop magazines.

www.washingtoninformer.com

