Repression of p53 function by SIRT5-mediated desuccinylation at Lysine 120 in response to DNA damage

The recently discovered p53-dependent DNA damage tolerance (DDT) pathway relies on its biochemical activities in DNA-binding, oligomerization, as well as complex formation with the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase iota (POLÎ¹). These p53-POLÎ¹ complexes slow down nascent DNA synthesis for safe, homology-directed bypass of DNA replication barriers. In this study, we demonstrate that the alternative p53-isoforms p53Î², p53Î³, Î”40p53Î±, Î”133p53Î±, and Î”160p53Î± differentially affect this p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway originally described for canonical p53Î±. We show that the C-terminal isoforms p53Î² and p53Î³, comprising a truncated oligomerization domain (OD), bind PCNA. Conversely, N-terminally truncated isoforms have a reduced capacity to engage in this interaction. Regardless of the specific loss of biochemical activities required for this DDT pathway, all alternative isoforms were impaired in promoting POLÎ¹ recruitment to PCNA in the chromatin and in decelerating DNA replication under conditions of enforced replication stress after Mitomycin C (MMC) treatment. Consistent with this, all alternative p53-isoforms no longer stimulated recombination, i.e., bypass of endogenous replication barriers. Different from the other isoforms, Î”133p53Î± and Î”160p53Î± caused a severe DNA replication problem, namely fork stalling even in untreated cells. Co-expression of each alternative p53-isoform together with p53Î± exacerbated the DDT pathway defects, unveiling impaired POLÎ¹ recruitment and replication deceleration already under unperturbed conditions. Such an inhibitory effect on p53Î± was particularly pronounced in cells co-expressing Î”133p53Î± or Î”160p53Î±. Notably, this effect became evident after the expression of the isoforms in tumor cells, as well as after the knockdown of endogenous isoforms in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. In summary, mimicking the situation found to be associated with many cancer types and stem cells, i.e., co-expression of alternative p53-isoforms with p53Î±, carved out interference with p53Î± functions in the p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO