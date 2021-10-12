CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repression of p53 function by SIRT5-mediated desuccinylation at Lysine 120 in response to DNA damage

By Xing Liu
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP53 is a classic tumor suppressor that functions in maintaining genome stability by inducing either cell arrest for damage repair or cell apoptosis to eliminate damaged cells in response to different types of stress. Posttranslational modifications (PTMs) of p53 are thought to be the most effective way for modulating of p53

Nature.com

p53-mediated redox control promotes liver regeneration and maintains liver function in response to CCl

The p53 transcription factor coordinates wide-ranging responses to stress that contribute to its function as a tumour suppressor. The responses to p53 induction are complex and range from mediating the elimination of stressed or damaged cells to promoting survival and repair. These activities of p53 can modulate tumour development but may also play a role in pathological responses to stress such as tissue damage and repair. Using a p53 reporter mouse, we have previously detected strong induction of p53 activity in the liver of mice treated with the hepatotoxin carbon tetrachloride (CCl4). Here, we show that p53 functions to support repair and recovery from CCl4-mediated liver damage, control reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in part through the activation of a detoxification cytochrome P450, CYP2A5 (CYP2A6 in humans). Our work demonstrates an important role for p53-mediated redox control in facilitating the hepatic regenerative response after damage and identifies CYP2A5/CYP2A6 as a mediator of this pathway with potential prognostic utility in human HCC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dysregulated APOBEC3G causes DNA damage and promotes genomic instability in multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a heterogeneous disease characterized by significant genomic instability. Recently, a causal role for the AID/APOBEC deaminases in inducing somatic mutations in myeloma has been reported. We have identified APOBEC/AID as a prominent mutational signature at diagnosis with further increase at relapse in MM. In this study, we identified upregulation of several members of APOBEC3 family (A3A, A3B, A3C, and A3G) with A3G, as one of the most expressed APOBECs. We investigated the role of APOBEC3G in MM and observed that A3G expression and APOBEC deaminase activity is elevated in myeloma cell lines and patient samples. Loss-of and gain-of function studies demonstrated that APOBEC3G significantly contributes to increase in DNA damage (abasic sites and DNA breaks) in MM cells. Evaluation of the impact on genome stability, using SNP arrays and whole genome sequencing, indicated that elevated APOBEC3G contributes to ongoing acquisition of both the copy number and mutational changes in MM cells over time. Elevated APOBEC3G also contributed to increased homologous recombination activity, a mechanism that can utilize increased DNA breaks to mediate genomic rearrangements in cancer cells. These data identify APOBEC3G as a novel gene impacting genomic evolution and underlying mechanisms in MM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combined Drug Targeting of p53-dependent and -independent Pathways Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells

Current therapy for myelofibrosis (MF) results in a limited prolongation of patient survival. In order to improve treatment outcomes, we developed a strategy to effectively deplete MF hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). In the present study, an imipridone, ONC201, was combined with RG7112, an antagonist of MDM2, a p53 negative regulator, to activate downstream events of the p53 and TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL)/death receptor (DR) pathways. As compared to treatment with the individual drugs, the combination of ONC201 and RG7112 promoted greater degrees of apoptosis of MF CD34+ cells through activation of both p53-dependent and -independent pathways. Importantly, treatment with ONC201-RG7112 not only decreased the number of JAK2V617F+ and calreticulin mutated colonies assayed from MF CD34+ cells, but allowed for the persistence or appearance of JAK2 wild type colonies. Treatment with ONC201 combined with RG7112 could be a potentially effective strategy for treating MF patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

p53 isoforms differentially impact on the POLÎ¹ dependent DNA damage tolerance pathway

The recently discovered p53-dependent DNA damage tolerance (DDT) pathway relies on its biochemical activities in DNA-binding, oligomerization, as well as complex formation with the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase iota (POLÎ¹). These p53-POLÎ¹ complexes slow down nascent DNA synthesis for safe, homology-directed bypass of DNA replication barriers. In this study, we demonstrate that the alternative p53-isoforms p53Î², p53Î³, Î”40p53Î±, Î”133p53Î±, and Î”160p53Î± differentially affect this p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway originally described for canonical p53Î±. We show that the C-terminal isoforms p53Î² and p53Î³, comprising a truncated oligomerization domain (OD), bind PCNA. Conversely, N-terminally truncated isoforms have a reduced capacity to engage in this interaction. Regardless of the specific loss of biochemical activities required for this DDT pathway, all alternative isoforms were impaired in promoting POLÎ¹ recruitment to PCNA in the chromatin and in decelerating DNA replication under conditions of enforced replication stress after Mitomycin C (MMC) treatment. Consistent with this, all alternative p53-isoforms no longer stimulated recombination, i.e., bypass of endogenous replication barriers. Different from the other isoforms, Î”133p53Î± and Î”160p53Î± caused a severe DNA replication problem, namely fork stalling even in untreated cells. Co-expression of each alternative p53-isoform together with p53Î± exacerbated the DDT pathway defects, unveiling impaired POLÎ¹ recruitment and replication deceleration already under unperturbed conditions. Such an inhibitory effect on p53Î± was particularly pronounced in cells co-expressing Î”133p53Î± or Î”160p53Î±. Notably, this effect became evident after the expression of the isoforms in tumor cells, as well as after the knockdown of endogenous isoforms in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. In summary, mimicking the situation found to be associated with many cancer types and stem cells, i.e., co-expression of alternative p53-isoforms with p53Î±, carved out interference with p53Î± functions in the p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic melanoma inhibition by local micelle-mediated cyclic nucleotide repression

The acidic tumor microenvironment in melanoma drives immune evasion by up-regulating cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) in tumor-infiltrating monocytes. Here we show that the release of non-toxic concentrations of an adenylate cyclase (AC) inhibitor from poly(sarcosine)-block-poly(L-glutamic acid Î³-benzyl ester) (polypept(o)id) copolymer micelles restores antitumor immunity. In combination with selective, non-therapeutic regulatory T cell depletion, AC inhibitor micelles achieve a complete remission of established B16-F10-OVA tumors. Single-cell sequencing of melanoma-infiltrating immune cells shows that AC inhibitor micelles reduce the number of anti-inflammatory myeloid cells and checkpoint receptor expression on T cells. AC inhibitor micelles thus represent an immunotherapeutic measure to counteract melanoma immune escape.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genomic abnormalities of TP53 define distinct risk groups of paediatric B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Children with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) have an excellent chance of survival, however, current clinical risk stratification places as many as half of patients in a high-risk group receiving very intensive chemo-immunotherapy. TP53 alterations are associated with adverse outcome in many malignancies; however, whilst common in paediatric B-NHL, their utility as a risk classifier is unknown. We evaluated the clinical significance of TP53 abnormalities (mutations, deletion and/or copy number neutral loss of heterozygosity) in a large UK paediatric B-NHL cohort and determined their impact on survival. TP53 abnormalities were present in 54.7% of cases and were independently associated with a significantly inferior survival compared to those without a TP53 abnormality (PFS 70.0% vs 100%, p"‰<"‰0.001, OS 78.0% vs 100%, p"‰="‰0.002). Moreover, amongst patients clinically defined as high-risk (stage III with high LDH or stage IV), those without a TP53 abnormality have superior survival compared to those with TP53 abnormalities (PFS 100% vs 55.6%, p"‰="‰0.005, OS 100% vs 66.7%, p"‰="‰0.019). Biallelic TP53 abnormalities were either maintained from the presentation or acquired at progression in all paired diagnosis/progression Burkitt lymphoma cases. TP53 abnormalities thus define clinical risk groups within paediatric B-NHL and offer a novel molecular risk stratifier, allowing more personalised treatment protocols.
CANCER
Nature.com

Enhanced photocatalytic and photodynamic activity of chitosan and garlic loaded CdO"“TiO hybrid bionanomaterials

Herein, the work addresses the synthesis of biomaterials (chitosan and garlic) loaded CdO"“TiO2 hybrid nanocomposites for photocatalytic water treatment and photodynamic cancer therapeutic applications that were reported the first time. CdO"“TiO2 (CT) nanocomposites were synthesized and loaded with the biomaterials such as chitosan and garlic by simple sol"“gel method. The nanomaterials were characterized and the photodegradation of three model pollutants, Methylene blue (MB), Methyl orange (MO) and Rhodamine B (Rh-B) was opted to investigate the efficiency of the synthesized photocatalyst under the solar light. From the results, the garlic-loaded CdO"“TiO2 (AS-CT) hybrid nanocomposites exhibit a superior photocatalytic activity than the chitosan-loaded CdO"“TiO2 (CS-CT) and CdO"“TiO2 (CT) nanocomposites under the irradiation of solar light. Additionally, the cell viability of the synthesized nanocomposites was carried out in HeLa cell lines under different concentrations, light doses and incubation periods using an LED light source. Compared to the CS-CT and CT nanocomposites, an efficient photodynamic activity was achieved in the case of AS-CT hybrid nanocomposites. Actually, the end-use properties required for both processes in AS-CT nanocomposites appear similar due to the presence of organo sulphurus compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exciton-polaron Rydberg states in monolayer MoSe and WSe

Exciton polaron is a hypothetical many-body quasiparticle that involves an exciton dressed with a polarized electron-hole cloud in the Fermi sea. It has been evoked to explain the excitonic spectra of charged monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides, but the studies were limited to the ground state. Here we measure the reflection and photoluminescence of monolayer MoSe2 and WSe2 gating devices encapsulated by boron nitride. We observe gate-tunable exciton polarons associated with the 1"‰s"“3"‰s exciton Rydberg states. The ground and excited exciton polarons exhibit comparable energy redshift (15~30"‰meV) from their respective bare excitons. The robust excited states contradict the trion picture because the trions are expected to dissociate in the excited states. When the Fermi sea expands, we observe increasingly severe suppression and steep energy shift from low to high exciton-polaron Rydberg states. Their gate-dependent energy shifts go beyond the trion description but match our exciton-polaron theory. Our experiment and theory demonstrate the exciton-polaron nature of both the ground and excited excitonic states in charged monolayer MoSe2 and WSe2.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Prediction of severe adverse events, modes of action and drug treatments for COVID-19's complications

Following SARS-CoV-2 infection, some COVID-19 patients experience severe host driven adverse events. To treat these complications, their underlying etiology and drug treatments must be identified. Thus, a novel AI methodology MOATAI-VIR, which predicts disease-protein-pathway relationships and repurposed FDA-approved drugs to treat COVID-19's clinical manifestations was developed. SARS-CoV-2 interacting human proteins and GWAS identified respiratory failure genes provide the input from which the mode-of-action (MOA) proteins/pathways of the resulting disease comorbidities are predicted. These comorbidities are then mapped to their clinical manifestations. To assess each manifestation's molecular basis, their prioritized shared proteins were subject to global pathway analysis. Next, the molecular features associated with hallmark COVID-19 phenotypes, e.g. unusual neurological symptoms, cytokine storms, and blood clots were explored. In practice, 24/26 of the major clinical manifestations are successfully predicted. Three major uncharacterized manifestation categories including neoplasms are also found. The prevalence of neoplasms suggests that SARS-CoV-2 might be an oncovirus due to shared molecular mechanisms between oncogenesis and viral replication. Then, repurposed FDA-approved drugs that might treat COVID-19's clinical manifestations are predicted by virtual ligand screening of the most frequent comorbid protein targets. These drugs might help treat both COVID-19's severe adverse events and lesser ones such as loss of taste/smell.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interindividual heterogeneity affects the outcome of human cardiac tissue decellularization

The extracellular matrix (ECM) of engineered human cardiac tissues corresponds to simplistic biomaterials that allow tissue assembly, or animal derived off-the-shelf non-cardiac specific matrices. Decellularized ECM from human cardiac tissue could provide a means to improve the mimicry of engineered human cardiac tissues. Decellularization of cardiac tissue samples using immersion-based methods can produce acceptable cardiac ECM scaffolds; however, these protocols are mostly described for animal tissue preparations. We have tested four methods to decellularize human cardiac tissue and evaluated their efficiency in terms of cell removal and preservation of key ECM components, such as collagens and sulfated glycosaminoglycans. Extended exposure to decellularization agents, namely sodium dodecyl sulfate and Triton-X-100, was needed to significantly remove DNA content by approximately 93% in all human donors. However, the biochemical composition of decellularized tissue is affected, and the preservation of ECM architecture is donor dependent. Our results indicate that standardization of decellularization protocols for human tissue is likely unfeasible, and a compromise between cell removal and ECM preservation must be established in accordance with the scaffold's intended application. Notwithstanding, decellularized human cardiac ECM supported human induced pluripotent-derived cardiomyocyte (hiPSC-CM) attachment and retention for up to 2Â weeks of culture, and promoted cell alignment and contraction, providing evidence it could be a valuable tool for cardiac tissue engineering.
HEALTH
Nature.com

An Emiliania huxleyi pan-transcriptome reveals basal strain specificity in gene expression patterns

Emiliania huxleyi is a cosmopolitan coccolithophore widespread in temperate oceans. This unicellular photoautotroph forms massive recurring blooms that play an important role in large biogeochemical cycles of carbon and sulfur, which play a role in climate change. The mechanism of bloom formation and demise, controlled by giant viruses that routinely infect these blooms, is poorly understood. We generated a pan-transcriptome of E. huxleyi, derived from three strains with different susceptibility to viral infection. Expression profiling of E. huxleyi sensitive and resistant strains showed major basal differences, including many genes that are induced upon viral infection. This suggests that basal gene expression can affect the host metabolic state and the susceptibility of E. huxleyi to viruses. Due to its ecological importance, the pan-transcriptome and its protein translation, applicable to many E. huxleyi strains, is a powerful resource for investigation of eukaryotic microbial communities.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Regional specificity and clinical correlates of cortical GABA alterations in posttraumatic stress disorder

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) metabolism is implicated in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and may be altered in prefrontal-limbic brain regions involved in arousal regulation. This study used proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to test the hypothesis that PTSD and trauma-exposed non-PTSD comparison (TENC) adults have significantly different GABA than healthy comparison (HC) subjects in two brain areas implicated in arousal (medial prefrontal cortex, insula) but not in a control brain area (posterior temporal cortex). We also examined whether GABA alterations correlated with hyperarousal and dissociation symptoms. One hundred and fourteen participants (39 PTSD, 34 TENC, 41 HC) underwent 3T MRS of the medial prefrontal, right insular, and right posterior temporal cortices, and the GABA plus macromolecule signal (GABA+) was normalized to creatine (Cr). The Clinician Administered PTSD Scale measured hyperarousal symptoms, including sleep disruption. The Dissociative Experiences Scale assessed dissociation symptoms. PTSD and TENC participants had significantly lower mPFC GABA+/Cr than HC participants, and this deficit was significantly correlated with greater dissociation. Compared with HC, PTSD patients but not TENC had significantly lower insula GABA+/Cr. Total hyperarousal symptoms and sleep disruption were not significantly associated with GABA+/Cr alterations in either region. Our findings point to lower GABA in cortical areas implicated in arousal regulation in PTSD and suggest that GABA alterations are associated with symptoms of trauma-related psychopathology but not always a biomarker of diagnosis. These findings also add to evidence that dissociation has distinct neural correlates within PTSD, including high excitability of medial prefrontal cortex.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Nerve growth factor (NGF) with hypoxia response elements loaded by adeno-associated virus (AAV) combined with neural stem cells improve the spinal cord injury recovery

The ischemia and hypoxia microenvironment after spinal cord injury (SCI) makes SCI repair a challenging problem. With various stimulus, chances for neural stem cells (NSCs) to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes are great and is considered as a potential source of the stem cell therapy to SCI. Our research used adeno-associated virus (AAV) to carry the target gene to transfect neural stem cells. Transfected NSCs can express nerve growth factor (NGF) navigated by five hypoxia-responsive elements (5HRE). Therefore, the 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could express NGF specifically in hypoxia sites to promote the tissue repair and function recovery. Based on the regeneration of neurocytes and promotion of the recovery found in SCI models, via locomotor assessment, histochemical staining and molecular examinations, our results demonstrated that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs could improve the motor function, neurons survival and molecules expression of SCI rats. Meanwhile, the downregulated expression of autophagy-related proteins indicated the inhibitive effect of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs on autophagy. Our research showed that 5HRE-NGF-NSCs contribute to SCI repair which might via inhibiting autophagy and improving the survival rate of neuronal cells. The new therapy also hampered the hyperplasia of neural glial scars and induced axon regeneration. These positive functions of 5HRE-NGF-NSCs all indicate a promising SCI treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Everolimus and plicamycin specifically target chemoresistant colorectal cancer cells of the CMS4 subtype

Colorectal cancers (CRC) can be classified into four consensus molecular subtypes (CMS), among which CMS1 has the best prognosis, contrasting with CMS4 that has the worst outcome. CMS4 CRC is notoriously resistant against therapeutic interventions, as demonstrated by preclinical studies and retrospective clinical observations. Here, we report the finding that two clinically employed agents, everolimus (EVE) and plicamycin (PLI), efficiently target the prototypic CMS4 cell line MDST8. As compared to the prototypic CMS1 cell line LoVo, MDST8 cells treated with EVE or PLI demonstrated stronger cytostatic and cytotoxic effects, increased signs of apoptosis and autophagy, as well as a more pronounced inhibition of DNA-to-RNA transcription and RNA-to-protein translation. Moreover, nontoxic doses of EVE and PLI induced the shrinkage of MDST8 tumors in mice, yet had only minor tumor growth-reducing effects on LoVo tumors. Altogether, these results suggest that EVE and PLI should be evaluated for their clinical activity against CMS4 CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Water cavitation from ambient to high temperatures

Predicting cavitation has proved a formidable task, particularly for water. Despite the experimental difficulty of controlling the sample purity, there is nowadays substantial consensus on the remarkable tensile strength of water, on the order of âˆ’120 MPa at ambient conditions. Recent progress significantly advanced our predictive capability which, however, still considerably depends on elaborate fitting procedures based on the input of external data. Here a self-contained model is discussed which is shown able to accurately reproduce cavitation data for water over the most extended range of temperatures for which accurate experiments are available. The computations are based on a diffuse interface model which, as only inputs, requires a reliable equation of state for the bulk free energy and the interfacial tension. A rare event technique, namely the string method, is used to evaluate the free-energy barrier as the base for determining the nucleation rate and the cavitation pressure. The data allow discussing the role of the Tolman length in determining the nucleation barrier, confirming that, when the size of the cavitation nuclei exceed the thickness of the interfacial layer, the Tolman correction effectively improves the predictions of the plain Classical Nucleation Theory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ANXA2 is correlated with the molecular features and clinical prognosis of glioma, and acts as a potential marker of immunosuppression

Recent studies have shown that ANXA2 is important in the development of many cancers, while its role in glioma-related immune response remains unclear. We aimed to comprehensively investigate its biological characteristics and clinical value in glioma. We analyzed 699 glioma samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas as training cohort and 325 samples from the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas as validation cohort. All the statistical analyses and figures were generated with R. ANXA2 was overexpressed significantly in high-grade glioma, isocitrate dehydrogenase wild-type and mesenchymal-subtype glioma. ANXA2 was a special indicator of mesenchymal subtype. The survival analysis showed that highly-expressed ANXA2 was related to worse survival status as an independent factor of poor prognosis. Further gene ontology analysis showed that ANXA2 was mainly involved in immune response and inflammatory activities of glioma. Subsequent correlation analysis showed that ANXA2 was positively correlated with HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and interferon but negatively with IgG. Meanwhile, ANXA2 was positively related to the infiltration of tumor-related macrophages, regulatory T cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells. Our study revealed that ANXA2 is a biomarker closely related to the malignant phenotype and poor prognosis of glioma, and plays an important role in immune response, inflammatory activity and immunosuppression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

2D-to-3D image translation of complex nanoporous volumes using generative networks

Image-based characterization offers a powerful approach to studying geological porous media at the nanoscale and images are critical to understanding reactive transport mechanisms in reservoirs relevant to energy and sustainability technologies such as carbon sequestration, subsurface hydrogen storage, and natural gas recovery. Nanoimaging presents a trade off, however, between higher-contrast sample-destructive and lower-contrast sample-preserving imaging modalities. Furthermore, high-contrast imaging modalities often acquire only 2D images, while 3D volumes are needed to characterize fully a source rock sample. In this work, we present deep learning image translation models to predict high-contrast focused ion beam-scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM) image volumes from transmission X-ray microscopy (TXM) images when only 2D paired training data is available. We introduce a regularization method for improving 3D volume generation from 2D-to-2D deep learning image models and apply this approach to translate 3D TXM volumes to FIB-SEM fidelity. We then segment a predicted FIB-SEM volume into a flow simulation domain and calculate the sample apparent permeability using a lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) technique. Results show that our image translation approach produces simulation domains suitable for flow visualization and allows for accurate characterization of petrophysical properties from non-destructive imaging data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sake yeast induces the sleep-promoting effects under the stress-induced acute insomnia in mice

Sleep deprivation induces adverse effects on the health, productivity, and performance. The individuals who could not get enough sleep temporarily experience the symptoms of an induced acute insomnia. This study investigated the efficacy of sake yeast in treatment of acute insomnia in mice. The results of this study showed that sake yeast induced a significant dose-dependent wake reduction, a rapid eye movement (REM) and a non-REM (NREM) sleep enhancement during the first 6Â h after the oral administration of sake yeast with locomotor activity and core body temperature decreases under the stressful environment in a new cage. In fact, the wake amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h were significantly reduced after the oral administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The NREM sleep amounts at 3Â h and 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle. The REM amount at 6Â h significantly increased after the administration of sake yeast compared with the vehicle, but not at 3Â h. The previous study suggested that the sleep-promoting effects of sake yeast could be referred from the activating effect of adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR). In summary, the sake yeast is an A2AR agonist and may induce sleep due to its stress-reducing and anti-anxiety properties. Further verification of the involvement of adenosine in the pathophysiology of insomnia is needed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel HLA-B7-restricted human metapneumovirus epitopes enhance viral clearance in mice and are recognized by human CD8 T cells

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a leading cause of acute lower respiratory tract illness in children and adults. Repeated infections are common and can be severe in young, elderly, and immunocompromised persons due to short-lived protective humoral immunity. In turn, few protective T cell epitopes have been identified in humans. Thus, we infected transgenic mice expressing the common human HLA MHC-I allele B*07:02 (HLA-B7) with HMPV and screened a robust library of overlapping and computationally predicted HLA-B7 binding peptides. Six HLA-B7-restricted CD8+ T cell epitopes were identified using ELISPOT screening in the F, M, and N proteins, with M195"“203 (M195) eliciting the strongest responses. MHC-tetramer flow cytometric staining confirmed HLA-B7 epitope-specific CD8+ T cells migrated to lungs and spleen of HMPV-immune mice. Immunization with pooled HLA-B7-restricted peptides reduced viral titer and protected mice from virulent infection. Finally, we confirmed that CD8+ T cells from HLA-B7 positive humans also recognize the identified epitopes. These results enable identification of HMPV-specific CD8+ T cells in humans and help to inform future HMPV vaccine design.
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of network connectivity on epileptiform activity

A number of potentially important mechanisms have been identified as key players to generate epileptiform activity, such as genetic mutations, activity-dependent alteration of synaptic functions, and functional network reorganization at the macroscopic level. Here we study how network connectivity at cellular level can affect the onset of epileptiform activity, using computational model networks with different wiring properties. The model suggests that networks connected as in real brain circuits are more resistant to generate seizure-like activity. The results suggest new experimentally testable predictions on the cellular network connectivity in epileptic individuals, and highlight the importance of using the appropriate network connectivity to investigate epileptiform activity with computational models.
SCIENCE

