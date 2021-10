SAN ANGELO, TX – This week is Angelo State University’s homecoming week and here is a list of events being held that will culminate with the homecoming game on Saturday, October 16. On Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ASU will host Ram Remembrance. This is a memorial event to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff, and alumni during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center. On Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ASU will host a dance marathon. The dance marathon is an annual event for the local Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon…

