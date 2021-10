Manchester City will step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland with the club set for talks with his agent Mino Raiola in January over a move to the Premier League next summer. According to The Times, Haaland is now the top name on City's list of transfer targets and Pep Guardiola is looking for a new No 9 after the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO