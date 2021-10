A rebuilt and expanded 1902 “cottage” on 2.3 acres in Bridgehampton with access to Sagg Pond has sold for an even $25 million. The Real Estate Report Inc. says the deal for 25 Quimby Lane closed on August 31, with Christopher Mitchell the chief business officer of Condé Nast, and Pilar Guzmán, a co-founder of The Swell and former editor of Condé Nast Traveler, selling to a limited liability company.