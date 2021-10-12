Police memorial event focuses on unity
Rainstorms drove this year’s annual Police Memorial and Appreciation Event inside and made the gathering more intimate than it may have been. The weather also nixed an outdoor meet-and-greet hour planned with the community and officers from all Boone County agencies. But refreshments for that event moved inside, and the public and officers found donuts, cookies, hot dogs and piping-hot pizza, awaiting during the hour before the memorial service.www.kokomotribune.com
