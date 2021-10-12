CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Medtech 2021: Audrey A. Sherman, 3M Co. Division Scientist

Cover picture for the articleAudrey A. Sherman received her B.S. in chemistry from Augsburg College. Audrey has over 30 years of experience at 3M in roles working with all aspects of R&D laboratory operations, organic synthesis and condensation polymerizations. She holds 140+ U.S. patents, which earned her the honor of becoming the first woman at the company to hold 100 patents. She has been an internal 3M instructor on pressure-sensitive adhesive courses, including topics on microreplication, silicone and optical. Audrey has experience working on the scale of grams up to tons. Her technical expertise includes acrylate and silicone pressure-sensitive adhesives, release materials and the cross-linking of polymers. She works bringing technologies such as reactive extrusion processing and release liners to large-scale manufacturing polymerization processes.

