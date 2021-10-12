Women in Medtech 2021: Audrey A. Sherman, 3M Co. Division Scientist

Sarah Ehrlich, sustaining mechanical engineer at Argon Medical Devices, holds a B.S in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler. “My parents knew I would become an engineer before I did,” she said. “Growing up, I was the big sister who put back together whatever my younger siblings decided to tear apart. I started as an English major in college with aspirations of becoming a journalist. However, I grew bored and desired something more challenging, where I could make an impact, help solve problems, and improve someone’s quality of life. That is when my dad suggested engineering. I switched programs and knew that this was where I am supposed to be. Fast forward and I am a part of the CIP Team (Sustaining Engineering) where I have the privilege of working on projects which improve product quality, grow the company’s portfolio, and solve challenges related to new product launches or ongoing design changes.”

ENGINEERING ・ 6 DAYS AGO