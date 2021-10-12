CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateside: Sexual assault survivor keeps vigil at U of M; empowering Latina youth; Chappelle in Detroit

michiganradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, April joins former NFL and UM football player Jon Vaughn at a tent he set up outside of U of M President Mark Schlissel's house. Vaughn is protesting the university's treatment of survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of former football team doctor Dr. Robert Anderson. To see the university's statement about Vaughn's protest, please see below. Also on the show, a conversation about Dave Chappelle's controversial turn on the Fillmore stage in Detroit. His stay at the Fillmore turned into the Netflix special "The Closer" and featured many pointed jokes about the LGBTQ community.

www.michiganradio.org

