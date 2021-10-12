Stateside: Sexual assault survivor keeps vigil at U of M; empowering Latina youth; Chappelle in Detroit

By the time Dylann Roof went on trial, Reverend Sharon Risher was already starting to have her doubts about the death penalty.In 2015, Roof, an avowed white supremacist, shot and killed nine people at a historic Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, after they had welcomed him into their Bible study session. The dead included Reverend Risher’s mother, Ethel Lance, and her cousins Susie and Tywanza Sanders, as well as a number of dear friends. Tywanza, at 26 the youngest victim, died trying to shield Susie, the oldest at 87, from Roof’s gun.He had tried to reason with Roof, according...

