Hannah Thoelke came to Western Dakota Technical College’s Career Expo on Thursday with a wide range of interests and a single solid goal. “I do know that I want to do something to help people,” said Thoelke, a senior at Central High School, just as the expo was winding up. “That has always been the thing I wanted when I was a kid … I don’t know what I want to do, but these are definitely good starts for me to figure out where I want to go.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO