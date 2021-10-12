Dymax releases 1040-M adhesive for repeated sterilizations
Dymax has released its new 1040-M adhesive for surgical tools and devices that are subject to repeated autoclave or Sterrad plasma sterilization. The new adhesive has extremely low water absorption of 0.5% and is designed to be autoclave resistant for more than 100 cycles, the Torrington, Connecticut-based manufacturer said in a news release. The material can also protect sensors, RFID chips and other electronic components as an encapsulant.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
