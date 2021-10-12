CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Medtronic’s Hugo robotic-assisted surgical system wins regulatory nod in Europe

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced that it received CE mark approval in Europe for its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system. Fridley, Minnesota-based Medtronic’s CE mark covers urologic and gynecologic procedures, which make up approximately half of all robotic procedures performed today, according to a news release. Last month, the company said it had...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Medtronic Warns On Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulators In Europe

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) has issued an urgent field safety notice in Europe to warn of its Percept PC Implantable Neurostimulator (INS) issues. The notice’s purpose is to inform customers of the potential failure with the Model B35200 Percept PC INS following a cardioversion procedure. According to the notice, Medtronic...
ELECTRONICS
Worcester Business Journal

Hologic’s $160M merger expands surgical franchise

Hologic, a Marlborough medical technology company focused on women’s health, acquired Bolder Surgical, a Colorado-based company focused on energy vessel sealing surgical devices, in a $160-million dollar agreement announced on Thursday. The transaction adds laparoscopic vessel sealing and dividing/dissecting devices to the Hologic portfolio while enabling Hologic to expand the...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Johnson & Johnson discloses two-year delay for Ottava robot

Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, transcribed by. , J&J EVP Joseph Wolk said that while the company maintains its commitment to developing a general surgery offering with Ottava, the platform’s development timeline has been pushed back about two years due to multiple factors. Get the full story at...
BUSINESS
Kokomo Perspective

4 Top Surgical Robotics Stocks To Watch This Week

Do You Have These Robotics Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?. The health care industry has been evolving at an exponential pace due to the advancement of technology. Well, surgical robotics has been a big part of this evolution. In light of this, many stock market investors are constantly on the lookout for surgical robotics stocks. We are now seeing higher success rates in difficult surgical procedures. Sure, the skills and knowledge of the operating surgeons would have improved along with technology. That said, the introduction of automation in the industry has been a pivotal reason for this success. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global surgical robots market is projected to grow at the rate of 17.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2027.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#Europe#Hugo#Mdt#Ce#Massdevice
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

OmniVision launches cable modules for single-use endoscopes, catheters

OmniVision Technologies today announced that it has launched its OVMed OCHSA and OCHTA cable modules for single-use endoscopes and catheters. The Santa Clara, California-based company designed the medical-grade imaging subsystems with a small diameter camera module that is fully integrated with OVMed cables and mini-LED illumination. Get the full story...
ELECTRONICS
massdevice.com

Intuitive Surgical highlights supply chain risk, addresses Medtronic’s Hugo launch

Intuitive Surgical executives today said delays and price increases are working their way through the medtech supply chain, likely resulting in higher production costs in the months ahead and the potential for delayed development and regulatory activity. “I don’t think I can say it’s getting better. it’s a difficult situation...
BUSINESS
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Phillips-Medisize expands its global manufacturing capacity

Hudson, Wisconsin-based Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, said its global reach now encompasses 36 facilities with scalable, end-to-end capabilities tailored to help customers bring products to market quickly and efficiently from anywhere in the world. “As the preferred partner for leading global customers, we continually invest in new talent and technologies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Intuitive Surgical names new C-suite leaders, reports Street-beating Q3

Intuitive Surgical (NSDQ:ISRG) today announced changes in the ranks of its senior leadership as the surgical robotics maker released Q3 results that exceeded expectations. Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive launched two new functional organizations — Strategy and Growth, and Global Business Services — and named leaders who will take over effective Jan. 1.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

BICO’s Cytena launches C.Station automated cell line development platform for antibody and gene therapies

BICO Group subsidiary Cytena today announced the launch of its C.Station platform for automating the development of stable cell lines. Cytena said in a news release that C.Station is a user-friendly platform that covers the entire cell line development workflow, from single-cell cloning of transfected cells to the selection of high-producing clones and upscaling.
ECONOMY
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Women researchers receive a fraction of funding from the world’s biggest medtech companies

The gender divide in medtech extends beyond leadership and into funding for investigational studies by U.S. physicians. Only 6.7% of physicians who received research payments from the world’s largest medical device companies in 2020 were women, according to an analysis of Medical Design & Outsourcing’s Big 100 list of medtech companies and CMS Open Payments data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2025

Computer-assisted surgery (CAS), also known as image-guided surgery or 3-D computer surgery, is a computer-based surgical procedure using advanced technologies such as 3-D imaging and real time sensing. It utilizes intuitive software, smart instruments, and infrared camera navigation to achieve precision. CAS is an advanced procedure used in the operating room due to high level of visualization and accuracy.
MARKETS
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Hologic plans to buy Bolder Surgical for $160M

Hologic Inc. (NSDQ:HOLX) has a $160 million deal to acquire Bolder Surgical, a developer and manufacturer of advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices. It’s the latest deal by Hologic, which has been spending COVID-19 test revenue generated by its diagnostics business on acquisitions across the company’s business lines, as CFO Karleen Oberton and CEO Steve MacMillan recently discussed with Medical Design & Outsourcing.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Singapore to develop mobile defence systems with Ghost Robotics

Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) has inked a partnership with Philadelphia-based Ghost Robotics to identify uses cases involving legged robots for security, defence, and humanitarian applications. They will look to test and develop mobile robotic systems, as well as the associated technology enablers, that can be deployed in challenging urban terrain and harsh environments.
TECHNOLOGY
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

OneProjects raises $17M to advance 4D cardiac imaging

Irish-German cardiac imaging startup OneProjects today announced $8 million in Series A2 funding and two grants totaling $9 million. The company will use the new funds to complete product development, conduct clinical trials, gain FDA clearance and prepare for U.S. commercialization of the first product developed from its proprietary 4D cardiac imaging platform, Verafeye.
HEALTH
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Women in Medtech 2021: Sarah Ehrlich, Argon Medical Devices Sustaining Mechanical Engineer

Sarah Ehrlich, sustaining mechanical engineer at Argon Medical Devices, holds a B.S in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler. “My parents knew I would become an engineer before I did,” she said. “Growing up, I was the big sister who put back together whatever my younger siblings decided to tear apart. I started as an English major in college with aspirations of becoming a journalist. However, I grew bored and desired something more challenging, where I could make an impact, help solve problems, and improve someone’s quality of life. That is when my dad suggested engineering. I switched programs and knew that this was where I am supposed to be. Fast forward and I am a part of the CIP Team (Sustaining Engineering) where I have the privilege of working on projects which improve product quality, grow the company’s portfolio, and solve challenges related to new product launches or ongoing design changes.”
ENGINEERING
murphyshockeylaw.net

Intrapartum Device Market In-Depth Analysis including key players BD Medical, Atom Medical, Cooper Surgical, Medtronic

Exclusive Summary: Global Intrapartum Device Market. In this study, we have uploaded a latest industry analysis by the Global Intrapartum Device Market 2021-2027 sales and demand evaluation that accelerated through forecast period 2027 as possible growth statistics recover across the globe. The new findings on the global Intrapartum Device market are completely intended to showcase powerful insights into hidden growth opportunities as well as key challenges that have faced by the industry manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers numerous recommendations in order to help businesses to get prepare for various unforeseen threats.
MARKETS
cell.com

Predictive regulatory and metabolic network models for systems analysis of Clostridioides difficile

We present predictive models for comprehensive systems analysis of Clostridioides difficile, the etiology of pseudomembranous colitis. By leveraging 151 published transcriptomes, we generated an EGRIN model that organizes 90% of C. difficile genes into a transcriptional regulatory network of 297 co-regulated modules, implicating genes in sporulation, carbohydrate transport, and metabolism. By advancing a metabolic model through addition and curation of metabolic reactions including nutrient uptake, we discovered 14 amino acids, diverse carbohydrates, and 10 metabolic genes as essential for C. difficile growth in the intestinal environment. Finally, we developed a PRIME model to uncover how EGRIN-inferred combinatorial gene regulation by transcription factors, such as CcpA and CodY, modulates essential metabolic processes to enable C. difficile growth relative to commensal colonization. The C. difficile interactive web portal provides access to these model resources to support collaborative systems-level studies of context-specific virulence mechanisms in C. difficile.
SCIENCE
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Tungsten cable for surgical robotics: A complex material serving a complex application

Tungsten mechanical cables are the most popular for surgical robot makers. Connor Chiuchiolo and Scott Dailey, Carl Stahl Sava Industries. The mechanical cables that reside within the motion control systems of the most modern surgical robots can be so small that the individual filaments themselves are nearly impossible to see with the naked eye.
ELECTRONICS
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Pentax Medical expands Vizient contract to include pediatric endoscopes

Today announced it has expanded its contract with Vizient to include pediatric endoscopes. The contract will give Pentax Medical the ability to offer endoscopes to Vizient member hospitals through the Vizient Pediatric Program. The agreement also includes other value-added offerings, education opportunities and best practices. Get the full story on...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy