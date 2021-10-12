CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football offense slowed by dropped passes vs Texas A&M: What is the solution?

Gadsden Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a team loses by a last-second field goal, the "what if" game can be played all day and in a variety of ways. It’s an exercise in futility, but let’s play it anyway. Texas A&M had just tied the game at 38 on Saturday with about three minutes left. Alabama football got the ball back on its own 25. It went three-and-out, but its best opportunity to get at least one first down came on a pass to a wide-open Jahleel Billingsley.

