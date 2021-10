MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With COVID-19 cases rising, and flu season officially here, a local program is freeing up beds by discharging patients earlier or helping them avoid the hospital altogether. An unvaccinated coronavirus survivor who recently got to go home early after a near-death experience is speaking out. Jeff Koesling took this picture in the ICU thinking it may the last photo of him alive. “They came in and (my doctor) held my hand and he said, ‘I’m not going to sugarcoat this,’” said Koesling. “’We cant do anymore for you. You’re down to 80 on your stats. It’s not looking good.'” Koesling...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO