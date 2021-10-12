CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals sign former Georgia RB to practice squad

By Joe Vitale
 7 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield to their practice squad, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Holyfield went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and signed as a free agent with the Carolina Panthers. He made the Panthers practice squad in 2019 and later signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles cut Holyfield on Aug. 29 of this year ahead of the NFL roster cut deadline. The former Georgia running back spent time with their practice squad last season and appeared on their active roster.

Holyfield spent three seasons at UGA, playing from 2016-18. In three seasons, he tallied 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came during his junior year in 2018, when he racked up 1,018 yards and seven scores.

Holyfield is the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield. He’s still looking to carve out a significant NFL career.

