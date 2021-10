As a guest on the latest episode of the Dynamite Download Show, The Machine Brian Cage spoke about having to cancel a match with Buddy Murphy on the indies on September 25th. Cage revealed that he got stem cells last month and that was the reason he had to cancel the match with Murphy. The Machine also spoke about a potential Brock Lesnar match down the road, and why he would like to face the 2002 Lesnar rather than the 2021 Lesnar.

