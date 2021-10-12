Kim Kardashian West Will Be Keeping Up the Hidden Hills Estate in Divorce

Keeping Up With a $60 Million Estate. That’s what Kim Kardashian West will be doing anyway, now that she’s claimed the Hidden Hills home in her divorce from Kanye West. TMZ reported that Kim bought out the house after the previous revelation that, while she owned the lot, Kanye owned the house itself, which he redesigned after they bought the property in 2014 (for $20 million at the time). Per the outlet, Kim has been staying at the estate with the couple’s children since she filed for divorce in February, while Kanye presumably decamped to Wyoming (between stays at football stadiums). But as TMZ noted, Kanye just listed his Wyoming ranch for $11 million, weeks after purchasing a $57 million home in Malibu. These developments look to be further signs that Kim and Kanye are proceeding with their divorce, despite speculation to the contrary prompted by Kim’s participation in a recent Donda event that restaged their wedding. One person likely not too happy about keeping the home, though? North West, who Kim said tells her the house is “ugly” during arguments.