ONE SHOT: New Trailer For High-Intensity Action Thriller Starring Scott Adkins Unleashed!

Terror dogs, gunner seats, remote controlled ghost traps, oh my. The new international trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife does not include appearances from any of the original Ghostbusters cast, like Bill Murray or Ernie Hudson. But it does feature an appearance from the Terror Dogs, and maybe a very brief glimpse of Gozer, the interdimensional god who caused all the problems for New York City in the first Ghostbusters. (The Terror Dogs were Gozer’s minions, so a Gozer role would definitely check out.) It’s also got more of the backstory for the film, where the late Egon Spengler’s family moves into his old house in Oklahoma, and discovers that they are sitting on a stash of old Ghostbusters equipment — and possibly a whole new batch of ghosts too.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO