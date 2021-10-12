CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONE SHOT: New Trailer For High-Intensity Action Thriller Starring Scott Adkins Unleashed!

By Jason Price
 7 days ago

Screen Media has released the first look at their upcoming action flick — ONE SHOT. Directed by James Nunn (Jetski, Tower Block) and written by Jamie Russell , the film stars Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4, Triple Threat), Ashley Greene Khoury (The Twilight Saga, Bombshell) and Ryan Phillippe (Shooter, Crash). Check out the action packed trailer below!

