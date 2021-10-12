CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic finally admits Fortnite's Imposters mode was inspired by Among Us

By Stephany Nunneley
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite's Impostors mode was indeed inspired by the popular indie game Among Us, the game’s official Twitter account has admitted. The initial tweet brought to attention the fact Fortnite's mode now contains a new Role Bias feature which allows you to decide between being an Impostor or Agent when playing Public and Private matches. The most recent update, v18.20, also added an Impostors playlist with open Voice Chat.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Nightfair' is a fan-made mode that turns 'Fortnite' into 'Dead By Daylight'

Dead By Daylight might be the king of the asymmetrical horror genre, but fans of Fornite are putting their spin on the formula. Nightfair is a free Fortnite mode that transforms the battle royale into something resembling Behavior Interactive’s Dead By Daylight. Six survivor players have to outrun another player hunting them inside a big spooky theme park. Well, “spooky” is being generous as this mode maintains Fornite’s kid-friendly visuals. You don’t repair generators to escape like in Dead By Daylight either, but rather, coin-collecting is how the survivors escape.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fortnite’ update seems to address controversy surrounding its Imposter map

A brand new Fortnite patch seems to acknowledge the controversy surrounding its Among Us-inspired game mode. Back in August, Epic Games released a brand new game mode called Imposters, which found players either as an Agent or an Impostor working to sabotage the “Imagined Order” organisation. When it was released, many in the community found that the mode seemed to be heavily influenced by the indie hit Among Us, as even the map layout, as well as the tasks and discussions mechanic, looked very similar.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

‘Fortnite’ comes clean about 'Among Us' inspiration, teases collab

We’re only about a third of the way into the month but it’s already been a busy one for Epic Games. The company has been embroiled in legal issues — Google has countersued and after receiving a favorable court ruling against Apple, the developer of Fortnite still intends on appealing the decision. Despite mostly making waves in the news cycle based on things outside of in-game developments, Fortnite’s actual gameplay still churns on. Earlier in August, Epic added a new game mode to Fortnite that basically functioned as an Among Us copycat. However, in today’s V18.20 patch notes the developer acknowledged where its “Imposter” mode drew inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Among Us Collaboration Teased In Twitter Dialogue

Fortnite and Among Us have teased a potential collaboration on Twitter. Fortnite Battle Royale’s newest game mode draws clear inspiration from the hit game from 2020 — Among Us. Dubbed “Imposters Mode,” Epic Games recreated the Among Us concept in Fortnite using its own reimagined style. Two teams — Agents and Imposters — have to work against each other to complete tasks and win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
96krock.com

The Fortnite Movie: Help Us All

The horror timeline could become a reality as Epic games is toying with the idea of a Fortnite movie. Also, we give a brief review of the day at Worlds. And we ask will McDonalds be the one to get Nintendo to capitulate on esports. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

A Fortnite Movie could be under consideration at Epic Games

Reports and rumours have been flying around for a while now, but it looks like we're getting closer to a Fortnite movie becoming a reality sometime in the near future. Initially being reported by The Information (and then without a paywall by Eurogamer), Epic's move towards entertainment is an attempt to bolster revenue, alongside crossovers, while mobile earnings struggle.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fortnite Finally Admits What We Always Suspected

Epic Games has finally admitted that the mega-popular "Among Us" inspired the Imposters game mode in "Fortnite." In a tweet announcing the game's v18.20 update, the company actually directly referenced "Among Us" as an inspiration, going so far as to tag the game's official Twitter account. The update's official Epic...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Epic Confirms Among Us Inspiration and Announces Collaboration

The dispute between InnerSloth - creators of Among Us - and Epic Games has come to an end. The creators of Fortnite proposed a cooperation between the two companies and officially admitted what they were inspired by while designing the Impostors mode. In August, the Impostors mode, heavily inspired by...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Fortnite Movie Considered by Epic Games for Entertainment Expansion

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. One of the most successful games of Epic Games is Fortnite having millions of players engaged in the game and it has been a multi-awarded one in recent years. The developer, however, is looking for an entertainment expansion, and a movie is being considered, looking to diversify despite facing a legal battle with Apple and Google.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Epic mulls Fortnite movie as it launches entertainment division

A Fortnite feature film is being considered, as part of plans for a new Epic Games entertainment division. The move into scripted video programming was reported today by The Information (paywall), and comes as Epic's revenues have been hit by its inability to expand further on iPhones and Android devices.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best gaming Halloween costumes | Among Us, Fortnite, and more

As Halloween approaches, it’s time to start scouring the internet to find the most creative and fun costumes to wear during this fashion-fun holiday. And what better way to show your love of video games than by dressing up as your favorite gaming character, game, or peripheral? It’s Halloween, so be the gaming character you love instead of controlling it! It’s not every day that we receive compliments for walking around dressed as a Mortal Kombat ninja, a Final Fantasy boss, or a fan-favorite controller.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Trying to Make Up for Copying Among Us - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Epic Games appears to have buried the hatchet with Innersloth. In a new post on Twitter, the official Fortnite account joked about how Among Us "inspired us" and teased a collaboration with Innersloth. "Big fans!" Fortnite's account wrote. "We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?" The Among Us account responded enthusiastically, asking that Fortnite have "ur Agents contact our Cremates." So it sounds like the new partnership is set. Expect an announcement soon. Microsoft has revealed two new limited-edition Xbox Series X consoles featuring classic cartoon characters to celebrate the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first is a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed console, and SpongeBob fits perfectly with the boxy shape of the Series X. The second features Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with "Turtle Power" written on the side of the console. The consoles also each come with controllers featuring the designs of the characters. Players have discovered a sequence-breaking moment in Metroid Dread that allows you to instantly defeat one of its early bosses if you find one of Samus' upgrades earlier than intended. Max has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Epic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite film

Epic Games is reportedly considering making a Fortnite film. According to The Information (paywall), Fortnite movie discussions form part of a wider conversation at Epic about the possibility of launching an entertainment division focused on scripted video programming. The site’s sources claim Epic is exploring new ways to grow its...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

After Adding A Social Deduction Mode To Fortnite, Epic Games And Among Us Could Be Partnering Up

Remember back in August when Innersloth, the developer of the hit social deduction game Among Us, took notice of the latest Fortnite update that clearly took some inspiration from their title? We sure do! Some "among" the Innersloth team noticed, too. Epic was pretty hush on the whole "inspiration" thing back then, but that silence was broken today when the two companies appeared to mend the fence and stop calling the other "sus" on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Epic Games reportedly in talks to produce a Fortnite movie

In brief: Video game film and television adaptations have been hit-or-miss. Most have been massive failures except for a few here and there—the Netflix originals The Witcher and Castlevania being a couple of examples of diamonds in the rough. The recent capitalization of such adaptations reportedly has Epic Games looking to produce a Fortnite movie. Good luck with that.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite meets Among Us in latest crossover

In a shocking turn of events, Fortnite will cross over with Among Us in the near future. It’ll take place in Fortnite’s new Impostors Mode, which was a not-so-subtle tribute to the beloved social game. What started as an innocuous Twitter conversation between the Fornite and Among Us accounts might now be the latest triple-A crossover to land on Fortnite. We’ve got all the details on the Fortnite and Among Us crossover, so you can prepare for the mega-event.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fortnite’ acknowledges ‘Among Us’ in the latest update

‘Fortnite’ from Epic Games continues to be one of the biggest titles the industry has ever seen. Just when you think you’ve played enough, something will change and drag you back in, and one such addition to ‘Fortnite’ was called Imposters, and let’s be polite and say that it drew some… comparisons to another very popular game out there.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's Ricochet anti-cheat leak was planned

Shortly after Activision announced the new Call of Duty anti-cheat, Ricochet, it came out that a build of the new software got leaked, and that cheat creators were already reverse-engineering it. But Activision is fine with that, because the company expected this to happen. Prior to Ricochet's announcement, the developer...
VIDEO GAMES

