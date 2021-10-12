This Week In Livable Streets

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Village of Mineola’s annual street fair is officially back. “We’re back after taking last year off,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce President Louis Panacciulli said. “As in years past, we are featuring the finest vendors on Long Island selling their handmade and hand-picked items. You will also see our local service vendors providing important information and savings for your home, business and lifestyle. There will be live music and entertainment on two different stages as well as all types of food provided by local restaurants and food trucks. Children will enjoy mechanical rides and inflatables and our celebrity dunk tank will be back and many of our favorite elected officials will be testing residents’ pitching skills. All in all, it’s a day of family shopping and entertainment fun.”

MINEOLA, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO