This Week In Livable Streets

By Joe Linton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 7 days ago

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Tuesday 10/12 and ongoing – As part of...

la.streetsblog.org

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SOLVED: City Must Reduce Carmaggedon By Eliminating Free Parking, Re-Imagining Public Space

The city must eliminate free parking, dramatically reduce roadway space for cars, and transform the Department of Transportation into a broader “public space management” agency in order to make New York City truly livable and climate resilient while bringing the benefits of safe streets to all communities, a comprehensive new report from the Regional Plan Association argues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Howard County Times

Part of Ellicott City’s Main Street to be closed overnight this week

A portion of Main Street in Ellicott City will be closed overnight this week due to an overnight Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. maintenance project. BGE will be replacing a utility pole near the Main Street and Maryland Avenue intersection this week, according to a county news release, and Main Street will be closed from Oella Avenue in Baltimore County to Old Columbia Pike from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Open Boulevards in North Lawndale: “It makes you want to come outside”

Have you ever wanted to play in the street without having to worry about that whole pesky business called traffic? North Lawndale residents had that opportunity on Sunday, October 17th, thanks to the Open Boulevards program. From 1-5 p.m. that day, Douglas Boulevard (1400 S.) was opened between Lawndale (3700...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes On the Street: More Space for Pedestrians and Bikes in Somerville

StreetsblogMASS took a bike tour through Somerville during an unseasonably warm October evening on Thursday afternoon to check out two projects that are nearing completion: the reconstruction of Somerville Avenue in Union Square, and the quick-build reconfiguration of Powder House Circle near Tufts University (previously covered here). Somerville Avenue has...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Bike Lanes Installed on Channel Drive in Pacific Palisades

The L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) recently installed new bike lanes on Channel Road in the L.A. City neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. The lanes were announced by the community’s City Councilmember Mike Bonin via social media. Bonin noted that they were installed as part of street repaving. The added bike lanes did not remove any existing car lanes or car parking, but were added in place of an existing striped-off margin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
donalsonvillenews.com

Look what popped up downtown on Second Street this week

Good things are literally popping up all over downtown Donalsonville. Thanks to a $28,336 Rural Business Development Grant awarded to the Donalsonville-Seminole County Chamber of Commerce a “pop-up” park popped up this week on Second Street in front of The Corner Bistro restaurant for additional seating. Additional plants will be added to the current layout, colorful murals depicting images of downtown are going up in the Osceola Hotel windows, and two portable heaters are ready to go into place as soon as the temperatures cool down.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
Keene Sentinel

Keene's Roxbury Street to be paved this week, detours expected

Roxbury Street in Keene will get its second coat of asphalt Thursday and Friday, causing some detours downtown, the city announced Wednesday. The paving will occur between Main and Franklin streets, according to a news release from the city. Locations west of Roxbury Plaza on Roxbury Street should be accessed from Central Square. Drivers can get to the east side by the detour route along Beaver and Franklin streets.
KEENE, NH
Shropshire Star

Drop-in meetings and tours this week for plans to end 'rat-running' in Shrewsbury streets

Drop-in meetings and 'walkabouts' are taking place to discuss plans to try and take cars out of two areas of the county town. Residents in the Copthorne and Porthill areas of Shrewsbury are being invited to go on a walkabout this week to find out more about plans to make them ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ for a trial period of up to 18 months.
TRAFFIC
drgnews.com

Section of James Street in Pierre closed to through traffic this week

James Street in Pierre between Sioux and Dakota Avenues is closing to through traffic today (Oct. 11, 2021). Access to the Discovery Center and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce will remain open from Sioux Avenue only. The closure will allow crews to install a sanitary sewer for the city’s new drinking water treatment facility.
PIERRE, SD
slocity.org

Downtown Street, Sidewalk Improvement Projects to Last Several Weeks

Two City projects – the Downtown Paving Project and the Parking Meter Pole Removal Project – are expected to happen at the same time in various locations of the downtown area, which will likely cause some temporary traffic delays or sidewalk disruptions for visitors, residents and businesses. Downtown visitors and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
alxnow.com

King Street-Duke Street connection closed this week

Diagonal Road, the very literally named road between Duke Street and King Street near the King Street Metro station, will be closed this week during working hours to through traffic for milling and repaving. “Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the city said in a press...
TRAFFIC
mineolaamerican.com

Mineola Street Fair Returns This Week

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the Village of Mineola’s annual street fair is officially back. “We’re back after taking last year off,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce President Louis Panacciulli said. “As in years past, we are featuring the finest vendors on Long Island selling their handmade and hand-picked items. You will also see our local service vendors providing important information and savings for your home, business and lifestyle. There will be live music and entertainment on two different stages as well as all types of food provided by local restaurants and food trucks. Children will enjoy mechanical rides and inflatables and our celebrity dunk tank will be back and many of our favorite elected officials will be testing residents’ pitching skills. All in all, it’s a day of family shopping and entertainment fun.”
MINEOLA, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SGV Connect 85 – Foothill Transit Forward

This week’s SGV Connect features an interview with Felicia Friesema with Foothill Transit. The focus of our interview is mostly on the Foothill Transit Forward although there is a lengthy aside in the middle about the ways in which public comment has changed and improved during the pandemic and what steps agencies can take to continue to improve the general public’s access to decision makers in and out of the boardroom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman crews performing street sweeping this week

The City of Pullman Maintenance Division is performing additional street sweeping downtown this week. City maintenance crews cleaned the downtown area to remove leaves in the parking strip. Additional street sweeping will occur between 4:00 am – 7:00 am on both Thursday and Friday. Business owners are encouraged to sweep...
PULLMAN, WA
informnny.com

Watertown begins several week construction project on Brett Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A construction project began on Monday on Watertown’s Brett Street. The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew began roadway reconstruction on Brett Street on October 18. This project is expected to continue for two to three weeks. According to the DPW, during construction, crews...
WATERTOWN, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

SGV Connect #86 : Alhambra Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez

In this week’s episode, SGV Connect caught up with Alhambra City Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez, who we spoke with in January two months after her election win. With still less than a year in office, she’s been active in leading Alhambra on many fronts, including adopting Hero Pay for frontline workers, supporting efforts around the ActiveSGV pop-up demonstration on Poplar Boulevard, and passing resolutions to form a Vision Zero working group and study the viability of rent control and just cause eviction protections. In this interview, Perez touches on many of these issues, including how community engagement has evolved in Alhambra, and lessons on how to make change in the city.
ALHAMBRA, CA

