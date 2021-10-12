This Week In Livable Streets

In this week’s episode, SGV Connect caught up with Alhambra City Councilmember Sasha Renée Pérez, who we spoke with in January two months after her election win. With still less than a year in office, she’s been active in leading Alhambra on many fronts, including adopting Hero Pay for frontline workers, supporting efforts around the ActiveSGV pop-up demonstration on Poplar Boulevard, and passing resolutions to form a Vision Zero working group and study the viability of rent control and just cause eviction protections. In this interview, Perez touches on many of these issues, including how community engagement has evolved in Alhambra, and lessons on how to make change in the city.
