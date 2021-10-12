CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

Peggy Magee

By Staff Report
Picayune Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral service will be held Saturday October 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Rose Sharon Church of God In Christ, for Peggy Magee age 57 of Picayune, MS., who passed away October 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, MS. Peggy was a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, she was in various organizations, Usher, Gatekeeper for Heroin of Jericho Lodge, President of the Nursing Guild, Photographer for the youth department, and W.I.A., Peggy got her degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant, at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Rev. Ronald Duston will officiate at the service. Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery.

www.picayuneitem.com

