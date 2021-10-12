Rivals.com says Kentucky is capable of winning the SEC East

A four-score underdog in Athens? Don’t count out the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, says Mike Farrell of Rivals.com. And while we’re at it, why not a run at the SEC East title?. In Farrell’s latest Fact or Fiction feature, the college football analyst says Kentucky is capable of knocking off Georgia in Athens on Saturday. Take down the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats could earn a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta.