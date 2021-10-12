CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Rivals.com says Kentucky is capable of winning the SEC East

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-score underdog in Athens? Don’t count out the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats, says Mike Farrell of Rivals.com. And while we’re at it, why not a run at the SEC East title?. In Farrell’s latest Fact or Fiction feature, the college football analyst says Kentucky is capable of knocking off Georgia in Athens on Saturday. Take down the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats could earn a spot in the SEC title game in Atlanta.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday is announcing its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell

Comments / 0

Community Policy