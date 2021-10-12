CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Financial Literacy Is A Must For Everyone

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial literacy helps one to manage their money. The goal of final literacy is to help an individual understand the basic financial concepts, which in turn, will allow one to manage their money well. Education of financial literacy is a life skill and it deals with a wide arena of topics like budgeting, insurance, investing, loans and interest. A strong financial literacy proves to be helpful in managing retirement, education and travelling goals. Four main components in which financial literacy plays an active role include budgeting, investing, saving and debt.

thereflector.com

Commission on Aging to hear about personal economics, financial recovery

The Commission on Aging will hold a meeting regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on the personal finances of the elderly. Guest speakers include Scott Bailey, a regional labor economist and Gary Beagle, the president and CEO of Instrument Northwest. They will discuss what citizens can do to economically recover in 2021 and in the foreseeable future.
Forbes

A Formula For Driving Business Growth While Balancing Your Personal And Financial Life

Scott Snider is the President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning education. For a business owner, a notable difference exists between generating a successful net profit or annual income and building significant value. A seemingly nice balance sheet and annual profit and loss statement does not imply a company is valuable. As the president of a company that provides professional advisors with the content, tools and training needed to guide business owners, I’ve seen how focusing on building value today can help protect your business against unforeseeable future crises. Additionally, this can help ensure the company is transferrable when the business owner goes to exit and can result in increased net profit and income to the business owner each year. How do we begin to drive value while aligning your personal and financial goals with your business goals?
foxbaltimore.com

Financial Planner shares tips on setting personal financial goals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — October is National Financial Planning Month. Experts say it’s a month to highlight the need to personally plan for your short and long term financial goals. Tom Spray-Fry, a Certified Financial Planner with Heritage Financial Consultants and Lincoln Financial Advisors in Hunt Valley, shares some tips on...
Phys.org

Research suggests financial literacy, debt and liquidity drive annuity purchases

New research from experts at the George Washington University and funded by the Alliance for Lifetime Income's Retirement Income Institute shows a close link between the decision of older Americans to purchase annuities and four factors—financial knowledge, leveraged assets, debt obligations, and liquidity constraints. Shared for the first time in...
Jamestown Sun

First Community Credit Union, Hometown Credit Union honored for financial literacy efforts

Dakota Credit Union Association has announced the 2021 winners of the state-level Desjardins Financial Education Awards. These prestigious awards honor credit unions for their financial literacy efforts in the communities they serve. The entries from the Dakotas were judged by an awards committee made up of eight judges from the...
Brit + Co

How Your Financial Personality Impacts Your Relationship, According to Myers-Briggs

Weddings are back on and 2021 has been a banner year for them. And while the bliss of proposals and wedding planning and honeymooning can be one the best times of life, what comes after is the most important. Understanding how your partner views money and how that differs from how you view it can help you both learn more about your financial habits, strengths, and challenges before tying the knot.
GW Hatchet

Business school center reviews plans to expand global financial literacy at panel

The Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center in the School of Business hosted a virtual panel on international inequity among financial knowledge and skills Monday as the center celebrates its 10 year anniversary. Experts in financial literacy presented GFLEC’s findings from a study that assessed how demographic groups faced varying levels...
MarketRealist

How Much Social Security Will I Get at Age 63? Benefits, Explained

Social Security benefit payments are released monthly to recipients. The amount of payment you receive depends on several factors including your age. How much social security will you get at age 63?. Article continues below advertisement. The Social Security benefits program started in 1935. People contribute to the program during...
The Independent

Saving the pennies: How to turn your finances around at any age

Financial problems can strike at any age, whether it’s running up huge debts in your twenties, being made redundant in your thirties, or going through a punishing divorce in your forties.The good news is you can turn your fortunes around at any stage – but the earlier you tackle it the better. Here we take a look at common issues people encounter at different ages – and ask the experts for their tips on how they should be tackled.TwentiesGetting into serious debt this early in life can be crippling. It can affect your longer-term credit rating and your chances of...
