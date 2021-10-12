What Georgia coach Kirby Smart is saying about Saturday's game with Kentucky

When Georgia welcomes Kentucky into Sanford Stadium in Athens, it'll do so as the nation's top-ranked team. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the Bulldogs' defense is "on another level," and he has a point. The Bulldogs have shut down every team they've played, outscoring opponents 239-33 in six games, including two shutouts. No team has scored more than 13 points in a game this year, and that total came from South Carolina in a 40-13 defeat last month.