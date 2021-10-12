CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Georgia coach Kirby Smart is saying about Saturday's game with Kentucky

Cover picture for the articleWhen Georgia welcomes Kentucky into Sanford Stadium in Athens, it'll do so as the nation's top-ranked team. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the Bulldogs' defense is "on another level," and he has a point. The Bulldogs have shut down every team they've played, outscoring opponents 239-33 in six games, including two shutouts. No team has scored more than 13 points in a game this year, and that total came from South Carolina in a 40-13 defeat last month.

