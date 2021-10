While introducing Kane Brown at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event, Nelly made a major blunder while attempting to read the teleprompter. Nelly was tasked with honoring Kane Brown at the CMT Artists of the Year on Oct. 13, 2021. He took the stage at the event to introduce Kane to the stage, but it wasn’t long before he completely flubbed up his lines. While attempting to read the teleprompter, Nelly struggled to keep up with the text as it scrolled across the screen. He had to stop mid-speech to ask the teleprompter operator to slow down.

