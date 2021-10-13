CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

College cites 'scientific racism,' renames Linnaeus building

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cPFwfcy00

A private college in Minnesota has renamed its arboretum that honored an 18th-century Swedish botanist who has been criticized for classifying humans in a way now seen as racist, school officials said Tuesday.

The popular greenspace at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities, has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized a system of classifying living things and divided them into the animal, plant and mineral kingdoms.

Recently, though, Linnaeus has been criticized for his 18th century book “Systema Naturae,” in which he classified four varieties of human, largely based on skin color and geography, which became the basis for scientific racism.

“Gustavus has historically sought to build an inclusive and just community,” said Scott Anderson, chairman of the college's board of trustees. “In recent years, and especially since George Floyd’s murder, we have strengthened our efforts to pay attention to underrepresented voices and discovered how painful Linnaeus’ name and legacy are for some of our students and visitors.”

The 120-acre plot that includes over a dozen formal gardens and restored natural areas has been renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”

———

This story has been corrected to show that the chairman of the board of trustees at Gustavus Adolphus College is Scott Anderson, not Mark Anderson. It also corrects that Carl Linnaeus was Swedish, not Swiss.

Comments / 0

Related
krrw.com

Gustavus Adolphus College To Rename Campus Arboretum

The Gustavus Adolphus College Board of Trustees has made the decision to remove the name “Linnaeus” from its campus arboretum, Board Chair Scott Anderson ’89 announced today. Effective immediately, the 125-acre greenspace located on the southwest corner of the Saint Peter campus will be renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”
COLLEGES
thelandonline.com

Gustavus drops Linnaeus name from arboretum

After a board of trustees vote late last month, Gustavus Adolphus College has officially renamed its arboretum by removing a reference to Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus. The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College also has removed a bust of Linnaeus, which will go into storage for now. The move to drop...
MANKATO, MN
Crimson White Online

UA Honors College could be renamed through Capital Campaign

Naming the University of Alabama Honors College is a priority that the University hopes to accomplish through a $20 million endowed gift. The Honors College announced this goal in its case statement for the Rising Tide Capital Campaign, which is the largest fundraising campaign in state history. The University launched the public phase of its $1.5 billion campaign on Sept. 10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
sbstatesman.com

It’s past due time to rename Sanger College

Benjamin Joffe is a sophomore political science major and a USG Senator. Taking a walk around Stony Brook University’s campus, the steps taken towards fulfilling its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity are abundantly clear. The LGBTQ*, UNITI Cultural and Interfaith centers are just a few examples of resources around campus that aim to facilitate student inclusivity.
STONY BROOK, NY
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Oxford College renames building for Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.

Oxford College of Emory University renamed a historic campus building after the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., an Oxford alumnus who became the first Black judge to serve on the Superior Court in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, and established an endowment for need-based scholarships in his honor. Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves joined Oxford College Dean Douglas A. Hicks at the renaming ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8. The University Committee on Naming Honors, which was established in 2019 to review historic names represented on campus, embraced the name change from Language Hall to Johnson Hall.
OXFORD, GA
kcpw.org

Monumental Racism

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: December 2, 2020) — This week on the program, we air a panel on the push to remove monuments and statues linked to the history of racism and colonialism in the United States. While the issue has deep roots in American discourse, last year’s countrywide demonstrations over racial and civil inequality sparked by the police killing of George Floyd have highlighted the ongoing struggle over the meaning and legacy of these public monuments.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Linnaeus
Person
Linnaeus
Person
George Floyd
uiowa.edu

UI College of Pharmacy Building Dedication Ceremony

Join us as we celebrate the completion of our new state-of-the-art building that will educate future pharmacists and scientists for years to come!. More information coming soon here. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires...
COLLEGES
Chicago Tribune

Northwestern Interfraternity Council votes to extend social ban

Northwestern University’s Interfraternity Council voted Friday to extend its ban on all social and recruitment activities associated with the council’s 12 member fraternities. The council had initially implemented a three-week ban on all chapter events, in conjunction with the university, following alerts to students about multiple aggravated assault cases involving students who reported being ...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gustavus Adolphus College#Private College#Scientific Racism#Swedish#Swiss
NBC News

Number of Confederate monuments linked to number of lynchings, study finds

Places with more Confederate monuments tend to also have a history of more lynchings, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Virginia. Published by the National Academy of Sciences, the study analyzed county-level lynching data involving Black people from 1832 to 1950. The data showed that the number of lynchings in an area was associated with a higher likelihood that the same area would have Confederate monuments.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

How Rage Can Battle Racism

When we think of love, we recognize its varieties. Philia, brotherly love. Eros, romantic love. Agape, universal love. Conditional and unconditional love, requited and unrequited love, love for virtue and love for vice. Our awareness of these different kinds of love not only allows us to perceive its varied forms; it also gives us adequate information to approve or disapprove of a particular type. When we talk about anger, by contrast, we tend to paint it in broad strokes, generalizing it as though it were one destructive thing.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Colin Powell had mixed legacy among some African Americans

As an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.Powell, who died Monday of COVID-19 complications, spent 35 years in the Army and rose to political prominence under Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. His stature fueled persistent speculation that he would one day run for president as a member of the GOP.Through it all, Powell never seemed entirely...
POLITICS
ncatregister.com

Board of Trustees renames two campus buildings after N.C. A&T alumni

The era of Morrison and Cherry Hall on North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University’s campus has recently come to a close. The Board of Trustees recently had a meeting to reform the infamous hall names so that they no longer represented a history of white supremacy. Last year, controversy arose regarding the use of Governors Robert Cherry and Cameron Morrison’s names being used on campus.
GREENSBORO, NC
APS Physics

Evaluating the Role of Scientific Awards

Science prizes can motivate scientists to take risks and think outside the box, but data show that not all groups share in this motivating experience. People get excited about prizes, and scientists are no different, as the past week of Nobel prizes has demonstrated. But beyond the hoopla, scientific awards can serve a purpose in setting science’s future direction. As social scientists investigating human achievement, our studies on the impact of prizes on prizewinners, and on science as a whole, have shown that awards are doing a good job at motivating certain scientists to pursue high-risk, high-reward research and in drawing attention and resources to cutting-edge science. But these benefits are not uniform. Women and other groups are underrepresented as prizewinners, and while prizes are more numerous than ever, the awardees are increasingly concentrated in a relatively small group of scientists. Compared to its sibling fields, physics has the farthest to go toward a fair distribution of prizes, but there are signs that the situation is improving.
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

427K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy