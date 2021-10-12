CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

3 Tennessee postal employees, including shooter, dead in post office shooting, authorities say

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo U.S. Postal Service employees were killed Tuesday and another, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the FBI said. The shooting occurred at the Orange Mound post office, and the Memphis Police Department was assisting with securing the perimeter, the police force tweeted. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, told Fox News the shooting occurred at the facility called the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 219

Welder250151
7d ago

Rest In Peace Demetria Dortch and James Wilson. May the Supreme Being hold you close forever and comfort your families.

Reply(3)
16
Carole Polanchek
7d ago

some of the supervisors they hire are not the best from personal experience working from the post office for 23 odd plus years

Reply(1)
10
Sharon McNeely
7d ago

Condolences and prayers to family, friends and fellow postal workers! It is truly sad the direction this country is going in! May they RIP...🙏🇺🇸💔

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Florida deputy shot in Pensacola; suspect killed, authorities say

A Florida deputy was shot and injured Tuesday in Pensacola by a man who was detained by law enforcement who was later killed in a struggle, according to authorities. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said the unnamed deputy was struck in the leg. The deputy was taken to an area hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Maya Millete: Husband Larry arrested for murder nine months after California mom vanished

Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of his wife, Maya Millete, who vanished from their Chula Vista home more than nine months ago. According to Billy Little, an attorney who has been working with Maya's family, a SWAT team stormed the house around 11:00 a.m. and set off a flashbang as officers from the Chula Vista Police Department secured the neighborhood. The FBI then set up a mobile command center right outside the family's home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Florida police officer shooting: Judge orders 18-year-old suspect to be held without bond

A judge on Tuesday morning ordered an 18-year-old man to be held without bond in the fatal shooting of a South Florida police officer. Judge Tabitha Blackmon also ordered Jason Banegas to undergo a mental health screening at the request of his public defender. Banegas, who had been released on juvenile probation a few weeks ago, kept his head down during much of his first appearance hearing on Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

US Navy engineer and wife indicted for attempting to sell nuclear submarine secrets

The Maryland couple accused of attempting to pass secret Navy secrets to a foreign government were indicted by a Grand Jury Tuesday on national security charges. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are both charged with one count of "Conspiracy to Communicate Restricted Data" and two counts of "Communication of Restricted Data," according to a Department of Justice press release Tuesday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Suspect who shot Chicago cop in face said ‘you will die’ after opening fire, prosecutors say

A man on probation who shot a Chicago police officer in the face Monday told him "you will die" after opening fire at a strip mall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jovan McPherson, 23, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and several other felonies in connection to the incident. At the time of the shooting, he was on probation in neighboring Kane County for drug possession and fleeing and eluding arrest, Fox affiliate, WFLD-TV reported.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty of capital murder involving multiple victims. Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which was scheduled to start Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Facebook admits letting users share information on human smuggling

Facebook has admitted to allowing users "to share information about how to enter a country illegally or request information about how to be smuggled," in a letter to the Arizona attorney general. The admission came after Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote to CEO Mark Zuckerberg to request information about reports...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
Fox News

Fox News

637K+
Followers
122K+
Post
560M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy