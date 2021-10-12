3 Tennessee postal employees, including shooter, dead in post office shooting, authorities say

Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of his wife, Maya Millete, who vanished from their Chula Vista home more than nine months ago. According to Billy Little, an attorney who has been working with Maya's family, a SWAT team stormed the house around 11:00 a.m. and set off a flashbang as officers from the Chula Vista Police Department secured the neighborhood. The FBI then set up a mobile command center right outside the family's home.

