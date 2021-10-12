3 Tennessee postal employees, including shooter, dead in post office shooting, authorities say
Two U.S. Postal Service employees were killed Tuesday and another, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, the FBI said. The shooting occurred at the Orange Mound post office, and the Memphis Police Department was assisting with securing the perimeter, the police force tweeted. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, told Fox News the shooting occurred at the facility called the East Lamar Carrier Annex.www.foxnews.com
