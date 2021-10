Many years ago, Hercules was traveling back to Athens when he lost his way in a wood. Arriving at a crossroad, he found two women. One of them was Aletheia, the goddess of truth, and the other was Apate, the goddess of lies. But he didn't know who was who. Hercules needed all his intelligence to find the only question capable of revealing the way to Athens.

