Is it time to swipe left on social media?
Gone are the days of mundane status updates, “likes,” and keeping tabs on high school friends. Today, Americans’ opinion of social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter has decidedly soured, exhausted by a wave of scandals revealing the platforms’ mishandling of personal data, amplification of disinformation, and opaque advertising practices. Still, 69% of Americans say they use Facebook, and nearly 119 million log onto Instagram — a photo-sharing app — at least once a month.today.law.harvard.edu
