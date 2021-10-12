CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it time to swipe left on social media?

By Rachel Reed/HLS News Staff
Harvard Health
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days of mundane status updates, “likes,” and keeping tabs on high school friends. Today, Americans’ opinion of social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter has decidedly soured, exhausted by a wave of scandals revealing the platforms’ mishandling of personal data, amplification of disinformation, and opaque advertising practices. Still, 69% of Americans say they use Facebook, and nearly 119 million log onto Instagram — a photo-sharing app — at least once a month.

abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
fox5dc.com

The impact of social media on younger generations

FOX 5 is digging deeper into the effects of social media on youth as a Facebook whistleblower testifies to Congress about the harmful realities teenagers face online. Three local high school and college students joined Good Day DC to talk about their personal experiences with social media and how they've seen it impact their peers.
KTVN.com

Social Media Effects on Children and Teens

Some parents could be concerned after Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen's testimony before a senate committee. On Monday she said Facebook, which also owns Instagram, uses algorithms which could expose teenagers to dangerous content that could make them develop eating disorders. "It's just like cigarettes. Teens don't have good self-regulation. They...
Stereogum

Hayley Williams Quits Social Media

Just a week after a US Senator asked Facebook to “commit to ending finsta,” Paramore’s Hayley Williams has committed to ending her own finsta — along with the rest of her social media presence. “I’ve carefully considered this decision for almost a year now,” Williams explained in her final(?) post...
Fox News

Social media and the negative impact on teens

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
MotorTrend Magazine

Social Media Influencers in the Auto Industry

I'm frequently asked about how I got my job. Years ago, the hidden agenda in the question was, "I want to work at a car magazine." Now it's, "How can I grow my audience as an influencer?" I'll answer those, but first, the 15-second explanation of my job: I was a typical gearhead who became a freelance automotive writer, leading to a staff job at HOT ROD in 1991. Then I became the editor of various magazines, which morphed into hosting YouTube videos that grew my social-media following even before my videos became cable TV shows. I was the editor of HOT ROD for about a dozen years, but not for the past six or so, and now I host the shows Roadkill, Roadkill Garage, Engine Masters, and others. How did that happen?
Photofocus

Social media is NOT your photography portfolio

Since its rise to popularity around a decade ago, social media has become the go-to way for creatives to share their work. It’s possible to reach and build a wider audience. Connecting with both existing and potential clients was easy. You could curate your posts and show your best work to maximize engagement. So, it wasn’t surprising when creatives turned to social media platforms as makeshift portfolio. For a time, it was effective. Fast-forward to the present, that’s no longer the case.
The Independent

New York Times ‘bad art friend’ story sparks viral debate on social media

A story in The New York Times titled: “Who Is The Bad Art Friend?” has social media divided, with people on both sides of the debate sharing their support for each of the article’s protagonists.The story, published on Tuesday, tells the saga of two writer acquaintances, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson, who became embroiled in a legal battle after Larson failed to acknowledge Dorland’s kidney donation – only to later use the gesture as inspiration for a short story.In the lengthy article, Dorland recalled how she’d written about her choice to donate a kidney to a stranger, and penned a...
FOX Reno

Therapy Thursday: Dependency on social media

For some, the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage put a spotlight on our dependency on social media. Nora Ann Brucklacher with Sierra Sunrise Wellness Group talks about finding a healthy balance.
Current Publishing

Social Media Dames’ UNconference set

There are always special moments during the Social Media Dames’ UNConference. “The energy and spirit of helping everyone else in the room is palpable,” Social Media Dames co-founder Amy Stark said. “There is always this groovy vibe where you know the women are learning in a way that they will carry with them. Storytelling is very powerful. It sticks in your brain.”
