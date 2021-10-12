Is it time to swipe left on social media?

I'm frequently asked about how I got my job. Years ago, the hidden agenda in the question was, "I want to work at a car magazine." Now it's, "How can I grow my audience as an influencer?" I'll answer those, but first, the 15-second explanation of my job: I was a typical gearhead who became a freelance automotive writer, leading to a staff job at HOT ROD in 1991. Then I became the editor of various magazines, which morphed into hosting YouTube videos that grew my social-media following even before my videos became cable TV shows. I was the editor of HOT ROD for about a dozen years, but not for the past six or so, and now I host the shows Roadkill, Roadkill Garage, Engine Masters, and others. How did that happen?

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO