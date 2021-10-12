Point-of-Purchase Displays Packaging - The Latest In Retail Packaging

The Fruit Shoot drinks are being launched in the UK with a new packaging to help give them an eco-focused edge and to meet the changing preferences of today's consumer. The brand's singles and multipacks will now be packaged using 100% rPET clear bottles and comes as part of brand owner Britvic's commitment to shift all packaging to 100% rPET in Great Britain by the end of 2022. The drinks have also received a refresh for the recipe with no preservatives in the mix to help parents feel confident about giving the product to their little ones.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO