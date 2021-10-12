CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapton Polyimide Tape - What You Must Know Before Using It

newyorkcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKapton Polyimide tape is probably the industry standard adhesive when it comes to soldering jobs. It can hold up to a tremendous amount of pressure. Depending upon your needs, this adhesive is readily available in both two formats, a standard roll or as an anti-static tape. These tapes come in a wide variety of thicknesses to suit your particular needs. It is a good idea to purchase this type of tape from a supplier that has experience in the industry.

