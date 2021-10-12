CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Health Department says 218 New COVID Cases over the Weekend

By Peter Christian
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 7 days ago
COVID 19 cases continue to rise along with hospitalizations in Missoula County, according to Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr. “We had 114 cases come in since Monday, and over the weekend we had 134 new cases reported on Saturday and 84 new cases reported on Sunday,” said Farr. “We have 52 people hospitalized in Missoula County for COVID symptoms. 34 of those are Missoula county residents and 18 are people that live outside of our county that have been hospitalized here.”

Newstalk KGVO

Incident Commander Cindy Farr responds to COVID-19 Questions

After a conversation that occurred on KGVO’s Talk Back program on Monday, this reporter reached out to Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr for answers to questions presented on the program. The first question dealt with reporting the actual cause of death when an individual goes to...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,333 New Cases, 23 More Deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 165,941 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,333 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,041 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,056,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 498,571 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

More Montanans Will Die of COVID in 2021 Than They Did in 2020

It's been no secret that Montana has been one of the worst spots in the country for COVID over the last few months. The state has consistently been reporting its highest numbers ever on a daily basis, and there are countless stories about hospitals being full, overworked, and understaffed. (You can read this intense story here, about a Montana man who couldn't get admitted to a hospital in the state - they had to go all the way to Wyoming.)
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Health Department -5 COVID Deaths Reported in One Day

The Missoula City County Health Department reported that five people died from COVID 19 today, Friday, October 15. Those who died on Friday included one young adult, one middle-aged adult and three older adults. Since the start of October, Missoula County has recorded 17 deaths total. Last month, Missoula County recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Chair of the Montana Democratic Party appears on Talk Back

Once a month, Robyn Driscoll, chair of the Montana Democratic Party appears on the KGVO Talk Back show to take questions from callers. She began the conversation by taking Montana’s governor and legislature to task for the state’s dismal performance in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic. “Montana is less than...
HEALTH
Newstalk KGVO

OPI’s Elsie Arntzen Asks MSBA to Denounce Association with NSBA

With all the vitriol and even violence occurring at school board meetings around the country, the National School Boards Association has referred to some parents as being ‘domestic terrorists’. Following that statement, Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has sent a letter to the Montana School Boards Association, asking...
EDUCATION
Newstalk KGVO

Shocking Numbers in COVID Hospitalization – Montana

A recent survey showed Montana is one of Least Safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study where 1 is safest and 51 is least safe, the overall numbers put Montana at 48. (Connecticut was Number 1). In fact, the state leads the 50 states and District of Columbia in largest number of Hospitalizations Per Capita. That's right, Montana is 51st. Wallethub's ratings this week showed that, generally, Montana was also outpacing most other states in every major "least safe" category - Vaccinations, Positive Tests, Hospitalizations, Transmission Rate and Death Rate.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Reported 1,346 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 More Deaths

As of Wednesday morning, Montana has confirmed 162,240 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,346 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,160 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,040,740 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 495,205 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Adds 2,227 New COVID-19 Cases, Most Ever Reported

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 160,896 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,227 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,333 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,037,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 494,537 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Popular Missoula Bridge Will Be Closed For Repairs Starting Next Week

Missoula has been going through its fair share of changes over the last few months. Between all the stories about restaurants closing down and those spaces opening up to new business, plus the construction and renovations coming to locations like Caras Park and the Waterworks Trail, it really feels like Missoula could be an entirely different place in just a couple of years.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

A Longstanding Popular Missoula Laundry Location is Closing Soon

Do we all remember the days of the laundromat? I, for one, have fond memories of helping Mom haul hampers of clothes into the building in exchange for a handful of quarters. Mom would carefully separate the colors from the whites, while I searched out the closest arcade machine. I had to be careful not to spend all the quarters Mom gave me because I never knew when she was going to run out of her own stash of coins and come to me for help starting a dryer. Needless to say, I got pretty good at Galaga and Centipede. But, I also got good at learning an important life lesson. How to wash, dry, and fold your clothes properly. Mom wasn't paying me a quarter at a time to just sit and watch. I had to earn it painstakingly sorting socks and laughing at the holes in Dad's tighty whities.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Hunters Kill Charging Grizzly in Self Defense

Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

