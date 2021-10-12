Historical documents coming to Columbia Club

You’ll be able to put your hands on some of the world’s most important documents at the Columbia Club in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 20 and 21, when the Remnant Trust collection is on display. You’ll be able to see and touch some of what the framers of the United States read when formulating the ideas that established our Democratic Republic. You must RSVP to the Columbia Club of Indianapolis, which is on Monument Circle, by October 13, at https://www.columbia-club.org/web/pages/remnant-trust.