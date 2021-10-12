CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

President Biden taps former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly to serve as ambassador to the Vatican

 7 days ago

President Biden is set to nominate former Indiana senator Joe Donnelly to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican this week. Donnelly served as Indiana’s senator from 2013 to 2019. Donnelly has been teaching at Notre Dame since he left the Senate and is also a partner at a D.C. law firm. Donnelly will have to be confirmed by the Senate once the nomination is formally made by the White House.

Daily Mail

Catholic League says Biden's pick to be Vatican ambassador is 'at odds' with Church's teachings because he is 'pro life' and supports gay marriage

A Catholic group on Friday condemned President Biden's pick as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, describing former Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly as a 'rogue Catholic' for his stance on abortion and gay marriage. The White House announced its selection of Donnelly, who represented Indiana in the senate from 2013 to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Elkhart Truth

GOP senator backs Ex-Sen. Donnelly's pick for Vatican post

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s Republican U.S. senators has endorsed the nomination of Democratic former Sen. Joe Donnelly as the country’s ambassador to the Vatican. Sen. Todd Young offered his congratulations to Donnelly in a Twitter post on Saturday, a day after the White House announced President Joe Biden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Donnelly Nominated For Ambassador To Holy See

SOUTH BEND – Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly has been nominated by President Joe Biden for Ambassador to the Holy See. The announcement was made in a series of other nominations released by The White House. Donnelly, of Granger, served as U.S. Senator from 2013 to 2019 before losing his seat in 2018 to Mike Braun. He also formerly served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013, representing Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Bristol Press

President Joe Biden visits UConn, honors old friend

STORRS - The University of Connecticut campus was buzzing with activity Friday afternoon as President Joe Biden paid a visit. This marked the first time since 1995 that a president made an appearance at the university. At that time, President Bill Clinton dedicated the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ourcommunitynow.com

How Joe Manchin could derail the Biden presidency

Joe Manchin grew up in a small, brick house perched on a bend of Buffalo Creek It’s only a four-hour drive from Washington, but a world away in rural Appalachia. The three-term Democratic US senator maintains a large and mythical presence in the tiny town of 350 people as he does in the nation’s capitol,
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aberdeen News

Krueger: Criticism of President Joe Biden seems never-ending

The times are few and far between when this aging writer engages in political narratives But it is compelling to enter into the fray a bit after what is going on with our national leaders right now. Our president is just inundated with criticism of how he handled myriad national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wmleader.com

Biden passes over rumored Nancy Pelosi for Vatican ambassador

President Biden has passed over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be US ambassador to the Vatican — dashing rampant speculation in DC that she would take the gig as a step toward retirement. Biden instead chose as his emissary to Pope Francis former Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.). Pelosi spokesman Drew...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A red state Democrat tries to talk sense to Joe Manchin

As Sen. Joe Manchin III seeks to shrink one of our most promising anti-poverty policies — the expanded child tax credit — it’s widely accepted that he just has to do these things to ensure his political survival. After all, in his deep red state of West Virginia, Democrats like him must achieve distance from Washington liberals in any way possible, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Ted Cruz Introduces Bill To Send Migrants To Cambridge, Martha’s Vineyard And Nantucket

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings. The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.” “That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

