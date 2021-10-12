President Biden taps former Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly to serve as ambassador to the Vatican
President Biden is set to nominate former Indiana senator Joe Donnelly to be the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican this week. Donnelly served as Indiana’s senator from 2013 to 2019. Donnelly has been teaching at Notre Dame since he left the Senate and is also a partner at a D.C. law firm. Donnelly will have to be confirmed by the Senate once the nomination is formally made by the White House.www.wbat.com
