Although Tesla often gets itself in the news for the strange comments of its CEO or the failure of some of its semi-autonomous driving systems to work as expected, Tesla drivers make headlines as frequently as anybody. Over the past few years, we've seen many comical incidents where they have tried to fill up with gas, accelerated too hard and caused a crash, or become disoriented and driven into something they shouldn't have, like a ditch. Not all Tesla drivers are numbskulls though, and some are even heroes. Today's Tesla owner is one such individual, having saved his friend from would-be kidnappers by using his car as a battering ram.

